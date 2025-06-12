World
(WATCH) Air India Boeing Plane heading to London with 242 people crashes after take-off in Ahmedabad, India
Modi confirmed the invite and thanked Carney in a post on X, adding that he looked forward to meeting him at the summit in...
PM Modi Inaugurates World’s Highest Railway Arch Bridge and India’s First Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir
Before unveiling the Chenab Bridge, the Prime Minister inspected the structure and later interacted with officials and workers involved in the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway...
MADRID, Spain June 5 – A six-member Indian parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday met with Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs,...
The Indian government has "offered us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff", Trump said at an event...
The diversions also reduce Pakistan’s earnings from overflight fees, which typically generate significant revenue per international flight.
The cook reportedly still served the lunch despite removing the dead animal from it, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.
The Indian Army's bilateral exercise Yudh Abhyas with the United States at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan saw one of the largest...
Kelly Ortberg said two planes had already been returned and another would follow after trade tensions between the two countries escalated.