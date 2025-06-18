Connect with us

Wanga demands government accountability on police brutalities

She says the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who hails from her county, in police custody has shaken the conscience of the whole nation.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 18 – Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga is calling on the government to take responsibility over the wave of extra judicial killings being witnessed in the country.

Wanga says the National Police Service (NPS) too must carry its cross as police are being blamed for the atrocities.

“We stand united in grief and outrage as our nation confronts a wave of police brutality, impunity and extrajudicial killing,” she said.

The Governor recounted a number of young people in her county who have been brutalized by the police.

She noted that another family in Mbita is shattered by the death of their kin, Calvins Omondi Anditi, a 36 years old fisherman who allegedly hanged himself to death at Kipasi police post.

“The post mortem at the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary will reveal the truth,” she said.

She further announced that Gabriel Mwita Chacha, a 34 years old man is fighting for his life at the County Referral hospital after being brutalized by the police at Ringiti Island in Lake Victoria.

In a statement, Wanga who is also the chairperson of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, announced that another victim from Homa Bay was shot at during the protest witnessed in Nairobi on Tuesday.

She says Philip Oketch, was shot on the neck and is admitted at a Nairobi hospital.

“Enough is enough, the perpetrators of these extra judicial killings must face the full force of the law,” she said.

The Governor called for immediate prosecution of all officers involved, including those bearing command responsibility.

Wanga further said that as an ODM party, their commitment to the 10 point agenda with the ruling party explicitly prohibits extra judicial killing.

“We are holding the broad-based government to this commitment. Our support for the broad-based government does not extend to extrajudicial killing and police brutality,” she said.

