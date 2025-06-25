Wamalwa alleges plot to deploy the military under cover of media blackout

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has alleged that the government may be plotting to deploy the military under the cover of a media blackout.

Wamalwa who served as Defense Cabinet Secretary under President Uhuru Kenyatta made the claim following a directive by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) instructing media houses to halt live coverage of ongoing protests across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday after joining fellow opposition leaders in a wreath-laying ceremony outside Parliament Buildings to honour those killed during June 25 protests in 2024, Wamalwa strongly condemned the CAK directive, terming it unconstitutional and dangerous.

“There is a reason the government wants darkness—evil lurks in darkness. I suspect President William Ruto wants to use this blackout to unleash the military on the citizens,” Wamalwa warned.

He claimed the Kenya Kwanza administration has already mobilized hired goons and positioned military forces at strategic locations, including Nyayo Stadium, raising fears of an imminent and violent crackdown.

“As we speak, we are aware that the military is positioned at Nyayo Stadium. I believe a time is coming when the blackout will be used to deploy them. The President is still relying on last year’s executive order, which gives him powers to deploy the military,” he stated.

The ongoing protests, sweeping through Nairobi and other cities, are being held in remembrance of dozens of Kenyans killed during the 2024 anti-government demonstrations.

Parliament heaviy guarded

Earlier on Wednesday, opposition leaders led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka converged at the Holy Family Basilica, and later joined a solemn march to Parliament, where they laid wreaths outside the buildings in honour of those killed during June 25 protests.

Parliament remained heavily guarded and ring-fenced with razor wire to prevent any attempts to gain entry.

Wamalwa denounced the broadcast ban as a blatant attempt to shield potential state excesses from public scrutiny.

“There is a scripture that says evil lurks in darkness. There is a reason why William Ruto wants this blackout. But Kenyans are alert and following everything happening across the country,” he said.

With security forces heavily deployed in parts of Nairobi and tensions running high, Wamalwa’s remarks have heightened concerns about the government’s intentions and the risk of violence under the media blackout.

On Wednesday, the Communications Authority issued a directive ordering all media stations to stop live coverage of the Gen Z protest anniversary, warning that failure to comply could lead to their broadcast signals being switched off.

In a strongly worded letter dated June 25, CA Director General David Mugonyi invoked powers under the Kenya Information and Communications Act, cautioning broadcasters against what he described as “contraventions of constitutional and regulatory provisions” related to live coverage of the demonstrations.

“Failure to abide by this directive will result in regulatory action, including the suspension or revocation of broadcasting licences and disabling of transmission signals,” Mugonyi warned.