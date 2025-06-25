Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wamalwa spoke when he accompanied Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other opposition leaders in a wreath-laying ceremony outside Parliament Buildings to honour those killed during June25 protests in 2024/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamalwa alleges plot to deploy the military under cover of media blackout

Wamalwa who served as Defense Cabinet Secretary under President Uhuru Kenyatta made the claim following a directive by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) instructing media houses to halt live coverage of ongoing protests across the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has alleged that the government may be plotting to deploy the military under the cover of a media blackout.

Wamalwa who served as Defense Cabinet Secretary under President Uhuru Kenyatta made the claim following a directive by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) instructing media houses to halt live coverage of ongoing protests across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on Wednesday after joining fellow opposition leaders in a wreath-laying ceremony outside Parliament Buildings to honour those killed during June 25 protests in 2024, Wamalwa strongly condemned the CAK directive, terming it unconstitutional and dangerous.

“There is a reason the government wants darkness—evil lurks in darkness. I suspect President William Ruto wants to use this blackout to unleash the military on the citizens,” Wamalwa warned.

He claimed the Kenya Kwanza administration has already mobilized hired goons and positioned military forces at strategic locations, including Nyayo Stadium, raising fears of an imminent and violent crackdown.

“As we speak, we are aware that the military is positioned at Nyayo Stadium. I believe a time is coming when the blackout will be used to deploy them. The President is still relying on last year’s executive order, which gives him powers to deploy the military,” he stated.

The ongoing protests, sweeping through Nairobi and other cities, are being held in remembrance of dozens of Kenyans killed during the 2024 anti-government demonstrations.

Parliament heaviy guarded

Earlier on Wednesday, opposition leaders led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka converged at the Holy Family Basilica, and later joined a solemn march to Parliament, where they laid wreaths outside the buildings in honour of those killed during June 25 protests.

Parliament remained heavily guarded and ring-fenced with razor wire to prevent any attempts to gain entry.

Wamalwa denounced the broadcast ban as a blatant attempt to shield potential state excesses from public scrutiny.

“There is a scripture that says evil lurks in darkness. There is a reason why William Ruto wants this blackout. But Kenyans are alert and following everything happening across the country,” he said.

With security forces heavily deployed in parts of Nairobi and tensions running high, Wamalwa’s remarks have heightened concerns about the government’s intentions and the risk of violence under the media blackout.

On Wednesday, the Communications Authority issued a directive ordering all media stations to stop live coverage of the Gen Z protest anniversary, warning that failure to comply could lead to their broadcast signals being switched off.

In a strongly worded letter dated June 25, CA Director General David Mugonyi invoked powers under the Kenya Information and Communications Act, cautioning broadcasters against what he described as “contraventions of constitutional and regulatory provisions” related to live coverage of the demonstrations.

“Failure to abide by this directive will result in regulatory action, including the suspension or revocation of broadcasting licences and disabling of transmission signals,” Mugonyi warned.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga, Kalonzo among opposition figures at June 25 memorial

Organizers said the gathering will feature scripture readings, moments of silence, and solemn tributes, serving as a call for national reflection, justice, and healing.

3 days ago

Featured

Opposition leaders call for unity to beat President Ruto in 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 7 – Opposition leaders have called on Kenyans to unite in removing President William Ruto from office in the 2027 general...

June 7, 2025

Kenya

Karua leads inaugural meeting of key opposition figures amid growing speculation of political alliance

"This morning The Peoples Liberation Party Leader. Martha Karua assumed her role as our Convener as she brought us together to continue the work...

March 4, 2025

Fifth Estate

From Green to Lilac, Purple: Karua disrupts Kenya’s predictable political party colour scheme

We have introduced new colours—while maintaining our identity as a flower party. Previously symbolized by a green rose, we now embrace the purple rose,...

February 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamalwa hails Gachagua-Karua alliance as a step in the right direction

Wamalwa said the move by the two leaders marks a decisive shift away from the "politics of hate, division, isolation, and demonization" propagated by...

January 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo,Wamalwa accompany Omtatah in court in show of support

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wamalwa on Tuesday stood with Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah at...

December 31, 2024

Kenya

Ichung’wah slams Wamalwa for claiming lack of goodwill in NADCO report implementation

The NADCO report was endorsed by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio) and Ichung’wah (Kenya Kwanza Coalition) on behalf of the two coalitions.

April 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya should not take sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict: Wamalwa

Wamalwa said the path to lasting and sustainable peace between Israel and Palestine who have been fighting for decades is the implementation of a...

October 10, 2023