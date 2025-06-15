Wait for bodies deepens pain of families after Air India crash

For Mistry Jignesh, 72 hours feel like an eternity.

Since Thursday evening, Mr Jignesh and his family have been doing the rounds of the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, trying to find details of his 22-year-old niece – one of the 242 passengers that died in an Air India plane crash earlier that day.

Authorities had been telling him they would return his niece’s body in the 72 hours normally required to complete DNA matching – which end on Sunday.

But on Saturday, he was told that it might take longer as officials are still searching for bodies from the site of the crash, he claimed.

“When people are still missing, how can they possibly complete the DNA process by tomorrow? What if my niece’s remains have not even been found? The wait is killing us,” he said.

Officials have refused to comment on Mr Jignesh’s claim, but a fire department officer and a police official told the BBC on the condition of anonymity that a search for remains of the passengers is still under way.

Rajnish Patel, additional superintendent of the Civil Hospital, said on Saturday that 11 victims had been identified so far based on their DNA samples, adding that their families had been informed.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was on its way to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed and erupted in a fireball shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad’s main airport, in what has been India’s worst aviation disaster.

Only one of the 242 passengers and crew on board survived. At least eight others were killed as the plane struck the hostel of a medical college when it came down on a densely populated residential area near the airport.

Things have moved swiftly since.

The Indian government has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident and has ordered all Boeing 787s operated by local carriers to be inspected.

While the reason of the crash remains unknown, the country’s aviation authority has said it is looking into all possible causes for the accident, also bringing in foreign aviation experts to assist with the inquiry.



Back at the hospital, doctors are racing to complete the DNA sampling of the victims so that they can start returning bodies to their families.

But for families like Mr Jignesh’s, time passes in dragging lulls.

Officials have talked about how the process of identifying bodies has been extremely challenging – and is being carried out in small batches – as most of the remains have been charred beyond recognition.

“There is no scope for mistakes here – we have to ensure that every family receives the right body,” said HP Sanghvi, the director of Directorate of Forensic Sciences in Gandhinagar city. “But DNA identification is a time-consuming process. Besides, given the scale of the disaster, there is also a possibility that the DNA of several passengers was damaged due to the extremely high temperature of the blast.”

Jaishankar Pillai, a forensic dentist at the hospital, told reporters that his team has been trying to collect dental records from charred bodies, as that might be the only source of DNA left.

Distraught relatives wait outside the hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad on Friday

The wait has been beyond agonising for the families, many of whom refused to speak to the media, saying they just want to go back home with “whatever is left of their loved ones”.

“We are in no condition to say anything. Words fail us right now,” a woman, who was waiting with three members of her family outside the autopsy room, told the BBC impatiently, as she quickly slipped into her car.



Meanwhile, officials at the BJ Medical College have started to vacate several wards of the hostel, near which the plane struck. So far, four wards – including the hostel canteen, the site of the crash – have been completely emptied out.



But students living in other nearby wings of the hostel have also begun to leave.

“In one of the wards, there are just three people left – everyone else has gone back to their homes for now. They will leave soon too, but until then, they are sitting there, all alone, haunted by the memory of what has happened,” their friend, who is also a student at the college and wanted to stay anonymous, said.

But between the college and hospital – in the vast expanse of this city of more than seven million people – there are many others who also are reeling from the tragedy.

The last Kartik Kalawadia heard of his brother Mahesh was on Thursday, some 30 minutes before the crash.

It was a phone call Mahesh made to his wife: “I am coming home,” he said to her.

She never heard from him again.

A music producer in the Gujarati film industry, Mahesh had been on his way back home from work that day and was crossing the area when the plane hurtled down and crashed into the buildings.

Mr Kalawadia told the BBC that his brother’s last location before his phone became unreachable was just a few hundred metres away from BJ Medical college.

The family has since filed a police complaint and has made countless visits to the Civil Hospital. They have found nothing so far.

“The hospital told us they have no record of my brother. We also tried tracing his scooter, but nothing came of that either,” Mr Kalawadia said.

“It’s like he vanished into thin air.”

Mahesh Kalawadia, a music producer in the Gujarati film industry, was walking in the area where the plane crashed

At a press conference on Saturday, Civil Aviation Secretary SK Sinha admitted that the last two days had been “very hard”, but assured the investigation was proceeding smoothly and in the right direction.

But Mr Kalawadia wondered if any of these inquires – into the plane crash, the victims and beyond – would help him find his brother, dead or alive.

“We don’t know the answer, but we can hope it’s a positive one, I guess,” he said.

Back at the Civil Hospital, the wait continues to haunt families.

When the BBC last met Imtiyaz Ali Sayed over Thursday night, he was still in denial that his family – his brother Javed along with his wife and two children – could have died in the crash.

But on Saturday, he seemed closer to “accepting the truth”.

“With just a few hours left, we are now trying to decide what will it be: will we bury him here, or in the UK, where his wife’s family lives,” he said.

“To me, it makes no difference you know?” he continued, “because he’s gone, from ashes to dust and back to God.”