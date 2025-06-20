Connect with us

POLICE BRUTALITY

Waiguru urges accountability amid police brutality concerns

Waiguru condemned what she termed as worrying trends in law enforcement, stating, “It is extremely unfortunate that in a democratic republic, people can be picked from their homes, taken to a police cell, and killed.”

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya Jun 20 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called on leaders and police officers to exercise tolerance and professionalism, especially when dealing with critics and members of the public.

Referring to the recent death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody and the shooting of a mask vendor Boniface Kariuki in Nairobi, Waiguru said there is no justification for taking a life—even under provocation.

“As leaders, we are insulted from morning to evening. But we don’t send people to arrest those who criticize us, because leadership demands a higher level of tolerance,” she said.

“If you have no tolerance, if you cannot control yourself, you do not qualify to be a leader. No leader in their right mind can support the abduction or killing of our youth. I do not support it,” Waiguru stated.

She made the remarks at Kamiigua Grounds in Kutus during the distribution of climate change mitigation items.

“I stand with those calling for accountability. Action must be taken—not just claimed—but seen and believed by the people of Kenya,” she added.

The governor noted that video footage showed no provocation, insisting that even verbal insults do not justify the use of lethal force.

“If we say that anger justifies action, where will this country end up? There are many people with guns—police officers, reservists, private gun holders. If we say they must be spoken to with utmost respect or risk death, can we really accept that?” she posed.

Governor Waiguru emphasized that police officers must be held to the same standards of accountability as the general public.

“Police are trained to withstand provocation. If one lacks the mental endurance to handle public pressure, they should not be entrusted with a firearm,” she asserted.

She concluded by urging both the public and police to uphold the law—insisting that while protests must remain peaceful and non-destructive, officers must respect constitutional rights, including the right to picket, and refrain from using excessive force.

