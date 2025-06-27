Vipingo Ridge Shareholders Vote to Remove Alastair Cavenagh from Board of Directors

NAIROBI, Kenya June 27 – The Vipingo Ridge Limited Shareholders have sanctioned the procedural removal of Mr. Alastair Cavenagh as a Board member and a director of the company.

The decision was reached following a properly convened shareholders meeting and has been undertaken in accordance with the company’s corporate governance policy, in strict adherence to the national company laws, and in line with their duty to safeguard the integrity and values of Vipingo Ridge.

While confirming the Shareholders’ decision, Vipingo Ridge Board Chairman Mr. Trevor Finn extended the Company’s appreciation to Mr. Cavenagh for his service to the company.

The premier lifestyle and golfing development company located in Kilifi County on the Kenyan Coast, Mr. Finn said, is stepping up its corporate development and governance plans.

“As part of the Vipingo Ridge corporate growth strategy, plans are underway to enhance our service offering and expand amenities while continuing to modernize operations. Our talent development and focus on balancing the needs of our stakeholders remain key to the growth of Vipingo Ridge. We are also enhancing our community relations alongside ongoing environmental conservation and sustainability efforts, “said Mr. Finn.