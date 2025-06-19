Connect with us

crime

US DEA, Kenyan agencies laud joint efforts against drug trafficking

Ash, who was accompanied by officials from the US Embassy in Kenya and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), commended the strong and ongoing collaboration with the ODPP in tackling major transnational narcotics cases.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has emphasized the importance of continued cooperation, particularly along Kenya’s coastal region.

Speaking during a visit to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Mombasa, US DEA Country Attaché Karl Ash reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to future technical partnerships and joint initiatives.

Acting Coast Regional Coordinator Kernael Nyawinda underscored the need for enhanced capacity building through joint training with the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU).

ANU Head Samuel Laboso highlighted the importance of prosecution-guided investigations and the delivery of timely justice.

