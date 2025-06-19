US DEA, Kenyan agencies laud joint efforts against drug trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has emphasized the importance of continued cooperation, particularly along Kenya’s coastal region.

Speaking during a visit to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Mombasa, US DEA Country Attaché Karl Ash reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to future technical partnerships and joint initiatives.

Ash, who was accompanied by officials from the US Embassy in Kenya and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), commended the strong and ongoing collaboration with the ODPP in tackling major transnational narcotics cases.

Acting Coast Regional Coordinator Kernael Nyawinda underscored the need for enhanced capacity building through joint training with the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU).

ANU Head Samuel Laboso highlighted the importance of prosecution-guided investigations and the delivery of timely justice.