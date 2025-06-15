Connect with us

UK sending more RAF jets to Middle East

Sir Keir Starmer said the military aircraft, including Typhoons and air-to-air refuelers, were being sent "for contingency support across the region".

Published

More RAF jets are being sent to the Middle East amid intense fighting between Israel and Iran, the prime minister has said.

Sir Keir Starmer said the military aircraft, including Typhoons and air-to-air refuelers, were being sent “for contingency support across the region”.

He said the situation was fast-moving and there were ongoing discussions with allies, adding: “The constant message is de-escalate.”

The UK last announced it had deployed jets to the region last year, when the government said British aircraft had been playing a role in preventing escalation.

Sir Keir made the remarks as he travelled to Canada for the G7 summit, where he said the weekend’s “intense” developments would be further discussed.

He later met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney – a former Bank of England governor – in Ottawa for talks on security and trade.

Both will head later to the Canadian province of Alberta for the summit, with the Middle East uppermost on the agenda.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump are among those gathering there for three days of talks.

The prime minister is neither ruling in nor out the prospect of British jets helping Israel – as happened in both April and October last year.

Iran has warned the UK, France and America that were they to support Israel, their ships and bases in the region would be regarded as legitimate targets.

“We’ve already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region,” Sir Keir told reporters.

“Our constant message is de-escalate, and therefore everything we’re doing, all discussions we’re having are to do with de-escalation.”

The prime minister would not be drawn on whether the UK would be involved in defending Israel.

“I had a good and constructive discussion with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu yesterday [Friday], and that included discussions about the safety and security of Israel, as you would expect, between two allies,” he said.

He reiterated that the UK had “long-standing concerns” about Iran’s nuclear programme and recognised Israel’s right to self-defence.

Iran has threatened to target UK, French and US military bases in the region if they offer Israel help to stop Tehran’s strikes.

  • Sir Keir spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday afternoon, Downing Street said.

“They discussed the gravely concerning situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to de-escalate,” a spokesman said.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have ramped up in recent days.

Iran launched a fresh attack on Israel on Saturday night, while the Israeli military said it was continuing to strike military targets in Tehran.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has threatened a “more severe” response if Israel doesn’t stand down. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz earlier warned that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues to launch missiles.

Iranian state TV reported 60 people had been killed in a strike in Tehran, while in Israel, officials said three people had been killed and dozens injured in strikes.

Washington DC and Tehran were due to resume talks on Iran’s nuclear programme on Sunday, but the talks have now been cancelled, mediator Oman said.

