UK sanctions far-right Israeli ministers over Gaza comments

The UK has sanctioned two Israeli far-right ministers over comments they made on Gaza.

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich will both face a travel ban on entering the UK and will have any assets in the UK frozen as part of the measures announced by the foreign secretary.

David Lammy said the Finance Minister Smotrich and National Security Minister Ben-Gvir had “incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights”.

In response, Israel said: “It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures.”

After announcing the sanctions, Lammy said: “These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account.

“We will strive to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of the remaining hostages by Hamas which can have no future role in the governance of Gaza, a surge in aid and a path to a two-state solution.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the cabinet would meet next week to respond to what he called the “unacceptable decision”.

The move comes as the UK and other Western nations seek to ramp up pressure on Israel’s government amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Foreign Office added that “alongside partners Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway, the UK is clear that the rising violence and intimidation by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities in the West Bank must stop”.

In a statement it said the measures taken against Smotrich and Ben-Gvir “cannot be seen in isolation from events in Gaza where Israel must uphold International Humanitarian Law”.