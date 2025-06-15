Connect with us

UK advises against all travel to Israel as airstrikes continue

The advice, which covers Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, means travel insurance could be invalidated if individuals do not follow it.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised against all travel to Israel amid an escalation in the country’s military activity with Iran.

It comes as missiles have been launched by both countries in recent days with Israeli airspace remaining closed.

“The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning,” the FCDO said.

Those already in Israel or the Occupied Territories have been told to follow the advice of local authorities.

The new notice from the FCDO referred to the risks of regional escalation – adding that the government recognises it is a “fast-moving” situation.

Previous advice had told Britons to avoid “all travel to parts of Israel”.

This was updated to warn against “all but essential travel” to the country after a state of emergency was declared on 13 June.

Israel launched a new attack on Iran on the night of 12 June saying its targets were military infrastructure including nuclear sites.

Iran subsequently launched retaliatory airstrikes with tensions proceeding to escalate between the two countries.

Israeli officials said that 10 people died in overnight Iranian strikes on Saturday while Iran has not yet given an updated death toll on Sunday.

