Ugandan protester filmed brandishing panga in Nakuru demos arrested

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 13– A man captured on video brandishing a machete and charging at anti-riot police during violent protests in London Estate, Nakuru, has been arrested, police have confirmed.

Authorities disclosed Hassan Mtimkavu, alias Paul Ositi, who was seen daringly wielding the weapon at police officers during Monday’s demonstrations, is a Ugandan national.

Nakuru Town West Sub-County Police Commander Stephen Kirui said Mtimkavu was flushed out of a hideout on Tuesday and arrested.

However, he allegedly feigned illness shortly after his arrest, prompting officers to rush him to the Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“He feigned illness upon arrest, and he is admitted at the level four hospital under police watch,” he said.

Kirui said the suspect would face multiple charges, including being in Kenya illegally, robbery, stealing, incitement, and breaking and entering.

Mtimkavu was part of a group of rioters protesting the recent death of Daniel Nderitu, a local resident of London Estate.

The fatal shooting, which triggered outrage and protests in Nakuru, occurred during a police operation targeting a suspected drug dealer.

Authorities claim officers were confronted by residents during the pursuit, leading to a confrontation in which the 35-year-old man was shot and killed.

Investigations are ongoing as police continue to hunt down other suspects involved in the violent unrest.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen warned members of the public against provoking police officers during demonstrations.

Murkomen referenced the Nakuru incident in his warning.

“We will not waiver, it does not matter whatever people say. Our duty in the security sector is to keep people safe and that we promise the people of Kenya,” Murkomen said.

“As we hold the police accountable, we will also hold civilians who are using their civilian authority accountable.”

In response to public outcry, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.