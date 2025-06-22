Uganda advises nationals leaving Israel to use Jordan crossing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 — Uganda has asked its citizens seeking to leave Israel to depart via the Allenby Bridge crossing into Jordan, amid intensifying military conflict between Israel and Iran.

The country’s Honorary Consulate issued the advisory on Sunday amid significant flight disruptions and heightened security risks.

The consulate advised onward flights via Ethiopian Airlines from Amman to Addis Ababa and then to Entebbe.

It cationed Ugandans to secure their airline bookings before attempting the border crossing, noting that demand for seats is extremely high and other international carriers have suspended operations into and out of Amman.

“Ugandan citizens may depart Israel via the Allenby Bridge (King Hussein Bridge) into Jordan, continuing with a flight from Amman on Ethiopian Airlines to Addis Ababa and onward to Entebbe,” the notice stated.

Uganda issued the advisory amid escalating military operations, following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US military had bombed and destroyed three major Iranian nuclear facilities in coordinated airstrikes.

Trump praised Israel for initiating the strikes on Tehran and warned Iran to “make peace or prepare for more attacks.”

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism had launched an evacuation registration portal for foreign nationals earlier in the week though details of flight availability remained uncertain.

There were no immediate guarantees in the planned evacuation flights for tourists due to limited capacity.

The rapidly evolving situation unfolded even as the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) issued a grave warning, calling for immediate de-escalation as the region teeters on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

According to the agency, civilian populations are already on the move in both Israel and Iran, with people fleeing bombardments and growing fears of a wider war.

“This region has already endured more than its share of war, loss, and displacement — we cannot allow another refugee crisis to take root,” said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

UNHCR raised alarm over the safety of Iran’s 3.5 million refugees, mostly Afghans, saying further conflict could worsen their already vulnerable situation.

The agency said it had pre-positioned emergency supplies in both countries in anticipation of a possible humanitarian fallout.

The refugee agency spoke even as Washington continued to exert pressure on Iran after the US State Department on Friday announced new sanctions targeting Iran’s defense sector, citing efforts to dismantle nuclear and missile procurement networks.

The move was linked to Trump’s “maximum pressure” doctrine on Iran.

Despite behind-the-scenes diplomatic talks in Geneva involving European Union and UK officials, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that any truce must begin with a halt to Israeli air raids.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the diplomatic window as “narrowing fast.”