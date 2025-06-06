Connect with us

County News

UDA moves to eject nominated MCAs mobilizing for Gachagua’s DCP

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has summoned Nairobi Nominated MCA Joy Mwangi and her Nyeri counterpart Ann Thumbi over alleged support for a rival political formation.

The UDA Disciplinary Committee has called the two legislators to appear before it on June 20, citing their association with the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), a new outfit linked to former Deputy President and immediate former UDA Deputy Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

In letters dated June 6 and seperately adressed to the duo, the committee accuses her of engaging in conduct that contravenes party rules and promotes disloyalty.

UDA cited active participation in a DCP political event held on May 15, publicl endorsement of the Gachagua-aligned party on social media platforms—allegedly encouraging UDA members to defect.

“These actions amount to incitement of party members to leave the UDA and demonstrate a total disregard for the party constitution, rules, and code of conduct,” said Charles Njenga, Chairperson of the UDA Disciplinary Committee.

The party argues actions by the two breach both the Political Parties Act and the UDA Constitution, which bar members from promoting the ideology, policies, or interests of rival political entities.

Their conduct, the letters state, amounts to gross misconduct and undermines the party’s unity and integrity.

“As a member of the UDA, you are obligated to uphold and promote the party’s position in the County Assembly and on all other available platforms,” the letters read.

The committee warned that failure by the MCAs to defend themselves against the accusations could result in disciplinary action, including suspension, expulsion, or fines.

The move comes amid political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election with Gachagua emerging as a leading figure in an opposition alliance seeking to challenge President William Ruto.

