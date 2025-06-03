Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Massad Boulos, the U.S. State Department’s Senior Advisor for Africa with Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in April 2025 when he visited the country.

Africa

U.S. Shifts Strategy in Sub-Saharan Africa from Aid to Investment and Commercial Diplomacy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 — The United States has announced a major shift in its approach to Sub-Saharan Africa, transitioning from an assistance-led model to one focused on investment and commercial diplomacy.

According to Massad Boulos, the U.S. State Department’s Senior Advisor for Africa, the new strategy seeks to deepen economic ties by promoting American business interests and supporting market-oriented reforms across the continent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Our new strategy places commercial diplomacy at the core of our engagement by advocating for American companies, finding new commercial opportunities, and engaging with African governments on market reforms,” Boulos said.

The shift comes amid heightened global competition for influence and access in Africa, with countries such as China and Russia expanding their economic and political presence across the region.

The U.S. strategy also coincides with a broader reassessment of its military posture in Africa.

During a visit to Kenya last week, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley underscored that the primary responsibility for security in Africa lies with African nations themselves. He acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by local militaries and governments in equipping and sustaining their security forces.

“Our leadership is conducting a comprehensive review to improve alignment with U.S. policy and streamline effectiveness,” Langley said, noting that Washington is reassessing its operations to ensure continued impact and relevance of its security partnerships.

Despite the changes, General Langley affirmed the enduring strength of AFRICOM’s collaborations on the continent and reiterated the U.S. commitment to stand with African partners when called upon.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

U.S. Urges Europe and Africa to Share Financial Burden of AU Mission in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3- The United States has called on its European and African partners to shoulder a greater share of the financial responsibility...

18 minutes ago

World

US halts student visa appointments and plans expanded social media vetting

In a copy of a memo sent to diplomatic posts, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the pause would last "until further guidance is...

6 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Kenya’s major non-NATO ally status here to stay: Langley

Gen Langley described Kenya as an indispensable ally in regional security, particularly in counterterrorism operations.

7 days ago

Africa

Rare antelope revealed in published photo

Manuel Weber, who led the survey and subsequent research, described the species as "on the very brink", according to a statement from the Upemba...

1 week ago

Africa

(WATCH) Langley defends ‘military-to-military’ Traore criticism, faults weak terror response

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley has defended his criticism of Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, citing underspending on anti-terror...

1 week ago

Africa

Ghana temporarily shuts embassy in US over alleged visa scandal

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the embassy will be shut following the "damning findings" of an audit team he put together to investigate alleged corruption...

May 27, 2025

Fifth Estate

What Can We Learn from the China–U.S. Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva?

During the Geneva talks, the two countries held candid, in-depth and constructive discussions across various economic and trade issues, reaching a number of important...

May 26, 2025

World

US says Sudan used chemical weapons in war as it issues new sanctions

US exports to the country will be restricted and financial borrowing limits put in place from 6 June, a statement from spokesperson Tammy Bruce...

May 23, 2025