Two killed, 19 injured in matatu crash at Daraja Moja, Kisii County

KISII, Kenya Jun 19 – Two people have died in a road accident, and 19 others were injured at Daraja Moja along the Kisii-Keroka Highway.

The accident involved two matatus that were both heading toward Kisii town. One vehicle reportedly rear-ended the other, causing both to overturn and land in a ditch.

Witnesses said the matatus were speeding and overtaking each other moments before a loud crash was heard.

Kisii Central Sub-County Police Commander Musa Imamai confirmed that both vehicles were en route to Kisii Town at the time of the accident.

“Two women died in the incident. Nine people sustained serious injuries, while 10 others had minor injuries. All the injured were rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital,” he said.

The police commander urged motorists to drive cautiously during the ongoing rainy season and warned against reckless driving.

The bodies of the two deceased were taken to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.