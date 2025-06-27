Two June 25 protestors released on Sh50 bond each

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 27 – The Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court has released two suspects who had been charged with participating in illegal demonstrations.

Trial Magistrate Dolphinar Alego ordered Suleiman Bilali and Robert Elwak to be released on a personal bond of 50 Shillings each.

The duo, represented by Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP) who praised the court for releasing his clients and urged them to maintain peace and respect the rule of law.

He expressed his gratitude that his clients were not injured during the demonstrations.

Owino also stated that he will continue to represent those who cannot afford legal services on a pro bono basis.