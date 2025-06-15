Two forms of mathematics to be taught in Senior Secondary Schools: KICD

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Two forms of mathematics will be offered at senior schools, one for those taking the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pathway and another for those taking arts, sports and social sciences.



According to the chairman of Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Professor Simon Gicharu, those taking the STEM pathway will pursue core mathematics while those taking arts and sports, and social sciences will undertake essential mathematics.



Gicharu who on Saturday led alumni of Murang’a high school in a visit to the students said essential mathematics in senior school will play a pivotal role in developing the learner’s computational abilities as well as critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“Initially mathematics was not to be compulsory in senior schools but after stakeholders called for the subject to be included among compulsory subjects, KICD factor mathematics and designed it into two forms,” said the Chairman.



He said mathematics specifically focuses on numbers and algebra as foundation to the course in developing numerical and algebraic thinking.



“It also includes measurements of different quantities, particularly commercial arithmetic which is important for acquisition and application of financial literacy in real life.” Noted Gicharu who is also founder of Mount Kenya University.



Further, he observed, some concepts in geometry are included since they are useful in spatial relations as well as navigational skills while statistics and probability are critical in research and in understanding different population dynamics and phenomena that are useful in solving problems in day to day life.

The professor stated that learners will be provided with opportunities through Community Service Learning (CSL) to integrate varied skills with instruction and reflection to enrich the learning experience, enhance civic responsibility and strengthen community participation.



“This will be done through intentional learning experiences that allow them to apply knowledge, skills, values and competencies to address identified problems within the immediate environment,” he added.



He observed that Information Communication and Technology (ICT) skills will be offered to all learners to facilitate learning and enjoyment.

“These skills include accessing, creating, digital citizenship, and caring for ICT devices. The teacher should use ICT skills for delivery of lessons.” Averred the Chairman adding that every school shall offer Pastoral Programme Initiative (PPI) to enhance moral, spiritual and character development of the learners.



The chairman underscored the commitment of the government in implementing the Competency Based Education saying all plans are in place for transition to senior schools for learners currently in grade 9.



“CBC has been successfully implemented in Kenya since 2019 up to 2025; with the first cohort being at Grade 9. In the year 2026 the Grade 9 learners shall transit to Senior School (Grade 10).



“Senior school comprises three years of education for learners in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years and marks the end of Basic Education as defined in the Basic Education Act, 2013.” He explained.

The chairman continued “Learners exiting this level are expected to be engaged, empowered and ethical citizens ready to participate in the socio-economic development of the nation.”



The learners at Senior Schools He specified, shall take a minimum of Seven (Subjects) out of which Four (4) shall be compulsory English Language, Kiswahili Language, Physical Education and Mathematics.



Meanwhile, Gicharu lauded Murang’a High School’s said the institution has a rich history of nurturing young talents to success, of fostering resilience, and instilling values that has shaped many students over the years to be responsible citizens.



“This is evidenced by our own cases. If this is not true, we would not be here today. Rather, the school formed us into who we are and therefore, we are happy to come and give back to the school,” he remarked.

On his part, Murang’a High School Principal Willy Kuria lauded the alumni of this school for visiting and mentoring students especially this time the government is implementing CBE.



Kuria said students can understand and relate well with mentorship from former students who currently are professionals.























