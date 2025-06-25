TV stations pulled off air as CA enforces ban on Gen Z protest coverage

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – The government has shut down major television stations for defying a directive by the Communications Authority (CA) to stop live coverage of the ongoing Gen Z protests.

NTV and Citizen TV reported that their free-to-air signals were switched off on Wednesday, after CA officials forcefully accessed their broadcast infrastructure in Limuru.

The move touched off sharp criticism from legal experts and media stakeholders, with former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga condemning the directive by CA Director General David Mugonyi as unconstitutional and a major setback for media freedom in Kenya.

“This is a blatant violation of the Constitution and a dangerous return to state censorship,” Mutunga said.

The Kenya Editors’ Guild also slammed the CA’s directive, saying it distorts the law and misinterprets Articles 33 and 34 of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of expression and independence of the media.

In a strongly worded statement, the Guild demanded the immediate withdrawal of the directive and called on Parliament and the Judiciary to investigate the CA’s conduct. It further urged legal support for media houses under threat and reaffirmed the right of the public to access information in real time.

“Kenya must not slide back into an era where truth is silenced by force. Citizens have a right to know,” the Guild said.

The Communications Authority has yet to issue an official response to the backlash. The shutdown comes amid nationwide protests led by Kenyan youth marking the first anniversary of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, in which dozens were killed.