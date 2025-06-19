Connect with us

CS Tuya launches construction of a ferry in Kisumu

Presiding over the keel laying ceremony held on Wednesday at Kisumu Shipyard, the Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, says the construction of the ferry is a significant and remarkable milestone in the country’s ambition to grow into a leading hub for shipbuilding on the African continent.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 19 – The Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) has launched the construction of a 29.05-metre shallow draught ferry for the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in Kisumu.

Presiding over the keel laying ceremony held on Wednesday at Kisumu Shipyard, the Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, says the construction of the ferry is a significant and remarkable milestone in the country’s ambition to grow into a leading hub for shipbuilding on the African continent.

“Today’s keel-laying exercise for the construction of a 29-metre ferry is a testament that indeed we are on course towards the attainment of the ambition,” she said.

She says the vessel, once completed, will be more than a means of transport for Kenya and regional neighbours, Tanzania and Uganda over Lake Victoria.

“It will be a symbol of Kenya’s commitment to industrial growth, regional connectivity and maritime excellence,” she said.

Tuya says the keel is the backbone of a vessel since it gives it stability, direction and resilience against the waves.

The CS further noted that the successful completion of the vessel will herald a new dawn for shipbuilding in the country and lift to new levels in the country’s growing profile as a regional industrial giant.

“This project is a perfect foundation upon which we will expand the shipbuilding portfolio and accelerate our strategic push towards being a regional leader in shipbuilding and maritime engineering,” she added.

Tuya applauded KSL for its achievements in the past, which she says aligns perfectly with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) plan that seeks to create high value jobs and wealth by opening up new value chains.

She is optimistic that the new vessel will completely transform regional water transport over Lake Victoria by injecting new efficiencies including lowering the cost and time of travel.

The CS commended the team at KSL, for the growing number of vessels under them in the recent years.

“Your craftsmanship and vision is a testament that Kenya has talent, capacity and expertise to establish itself as a maritime powerhouse on the continent,” she said.

Tuya was joined by her colleague in the Cabinet, Hon Hassan Joho of Mining and Blue Economy alongside Governors from the lake region.

