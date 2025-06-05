Trump signs ban on travel to US by nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti and Iran

JUNE 5 – US President Donald Trump has signed a ban on travel to the US from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti and Iran in a bid to “protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors”

There are an additional seven countries whose nationals face partial travel restrictions, including Cuba and Venezuela

There are some exemptions, including athletes travelling for major sporting events, some Afghan nationals and dual nationals with citizenship in unaffected countries

When announcing the ban on social media platform Truth Social, Trump cited the Colorado attack on Sunday

In a video released on social media, Trump said it underscored the dangers posed by some visitors who overstay visas. The suspect in the attack is from Egypt, a country that is not on Trump’s restricted list. The Department of Homeland Security says he overstayed a tourist visa

The travel ban, which comes into effect on 9 June, fulfils a promise Trump made during his 2024 election campaign, and is likely to draw swift legal challenges