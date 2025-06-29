Connect with us

Crime Scene tape.

Tragedy in Ngi’ya as Police Constable shoots boss, commits suicide

According to a police report, a Constable, went to the house of the officer in charge and shot him dead.

Published

SIAYA, Kenya Jun 29 – Two police officers died at Ng’iya Police Post in Alego Usonga Constituency, Siaya County on Sunday morning.

“The officer broke the door and gained entry before opening fire, killing his boss,” said the report.

He shot him on the chest and on his hands, several times. He died on the spot.

It’s suspected, the officer was mentally disturbed.

After committing the crime, he then headed to Ng’iya Girls High School, while shooting indiscriminately in the air.

“While at the gate of the school, he shot himself dead,” the report further said.

The motive of the killing is now under investigations as the two bodies were transferred to Siaya County Referral Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

