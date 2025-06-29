Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Traders count their losses after Kisii Market inferno

The night inferno spread quickly across the market as most stalls were made of wood and iron sheets.

Published

KISII, Kenya Jun 29 – Traders at the Kisii Municipal Market are counting losses after a fire destroyed their property last night.

The night inferno spread quickly across the market as most stalls were made of wood and iron sheets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kisii County Disaster Management team arrived late, by which time the entire market had already been engulfed in flames — despite its location just a few meters away.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The incident comes just weeks after a court ruling regarding ownership of the land.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

“Without Ruto, you are clueless,” President fires back at critics

"I am telling you, if you remove Ruto; these people will be completely clueless,” the President asserted.

16 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto Presides Over Swearing-In of KDF Leadership

The event comes a day after the President effected postings, promotions and appointments of the General Officers pursuant to the Kenya Defence Forces Act,...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto meets security chiefs in the aftermath of deadly June 25 protests

During the meeting President Ruto urged them to spearhead unity, safeguard national security.

23 hours ago

Headlines

Raila says State should prioritise public safety in nuclear energy plans

The former Prime Minister downplayed fears that nuclear energy was dangerous, saying that it was the safest energy and the few instances witnessed in...

1 day ago

FOOD INSECURITY

Kagwe warns vandalism of NCPB depots threatens food security

Preliminary assessments indicate that over 7,354 bags of fertilizer—each weighing 50kg and valued at more than 29.5 million shillings—were looted from the depot.

2 days ago

Headlines

Two June 25 protestors released on Sh50 bond each

The duo, represented by Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP) who praised the court for releasing his clients and urged them to maintain peace and...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Will Not Be Deterred by one-term threats: DP Kindiki

Kindiki warned that organisers, financiers, and inciters of violent demonstrations would be treated with the same severity as terrorists and organised gangs.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo Assembly Speaker Roba granted Sh100,000 anticipatory bail

Quto was further directed to report to the Isiolo Police Station once every two weeks until such a time that a formal charge is...

2 days ago