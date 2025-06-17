Three deny murder charge against Kasipul MP Charles Were

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 17 – Three suspects have denied involvement in the murder of Kasipul MP the late Charles Were.

The accused William Imoli Shigali alias Imo, Edwin Oduor Odhiambo alias Muchuani and Ebel Ochieng alias Dave Calo denied the criminal offence before Justice Diana Kavedza.

The Kibera Law Court ordered a pre-bail report be prepared and the matter be mentioned on 17th July 2025 so as to enable the court to determine whether to release them on bail or not.

The three accused through their lawyers John Swaka and Stanley Kangahi told the trial court to exercise its discretion and release them on bail.

The late Were was shot dead on April 30 at around 7:30 p.m. near the City Mortuary roundabout, where his vehicle had stopped at a red traffic light.

A motorcycle with two riders pulled up alongside the car. The pillion passenger reportedly dismounted, walked up to the passenger side where Were was seated, and opened fire before fleeing the scene with the rider.

The vehicle’s driver and another male passenger, who escaped unhurt, rushed the injured MP to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.