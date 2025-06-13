Connect with us

Digital blogger Albert Ojwang was killed in police custody in June 2025 following an arrest triggered by a complaint from Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat. His death sparked national outrage and demands for Lagat’s arrest and prosecution.

NATIONAL NEWS

Technician who allegedly tampered with CCTV system at Central police station arrested

“The OCS was present and they requested me to delete the video footages for June 6 and 7, 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The technician who allegedly tampered with the CCTV system after the murder of influencer Albert Ojwang has been arrested.

The technician who was arrested in a police operation Friday is said to have been paid Sh3,000 to interfere with the system

He is the second person to be arrested over the incident as police hunt for at least four more suspects.

Those wanted include the OCS of Central police station who has been named as a person of interest.

He is said to have paid the technician to tamper with the system that captured events before and after Ojwang was brought to the station on June 7.

The technician told police a lady who had contracted him in 2024 to install the CCTV cameras at Central Police Station supplied all the materials with a total number of 25 CCTV cameras and server/Digital Video Recorder (DVR) with a storage capacity for 30 days as per the instructions of the then OCS.

He installed the cameras at the report office, corridor leading to the cells, all corridors in the two floors and on the parking yard from the entrance. Since then, he added, he has been called to Central Police Station several times by police for maintenance of the CCTV system, which has been occasional.

“On June 8, 2025, at 6:22 am I received a phone call from xxx who requested me to proceed to Central Police Station immediately. Upon arrival she took me to the office of the OCS where the server/Digital Video Recorder (DVR) for the surveillance cameras is located.”

“The OCS was present and they requested me to delete the video footages for 6th and 7th June, 2025. I informed them deleting footage for specific days is not possible and the only option was to format the storage/ hard drive which would delete everything stored and restore it to factory settings,” he said.

He added he did not remove anything from the DVR system and upon completion of the assignment, the OCS gave him Sh3,000 for the work done.

On the same day the female officer called him again twice at 7:55 Pmand 7:56 Pm but he did not answer her calls.

On June 9, 2025, at 6:28 am, he said, he received a phone call from the same female officer who requested him to once again proceed to Central Police Station with a new hard drive so that I can replace the old one at the CCTV server/Digital Video Recorder.

“She further insisted that I should not wear a reflector or any clothing that would indicate I am a technician.”

“Since at that time the shops where I could source the hard drive were yet to open, I first proceeded there without a hard drive but only to find that somebody had already opened the DVR machine and hard drive interfered with since it was not the way I had left it the previous day,” he said.

The female officer told him to come back later in the evening.

At around 12:07 pm she called him and asked if he was available but at that time he was working at Westlands.

She further informed him she had given his mobile phone number to an IPOA officer who wanted assistance to retrieve CCTV footages.

The IPOA official called and requested him to proceed there to assist them.

Instead , the technician sent a colleague because he was busy at work.

“I was also worried since I had seen on social media that a person had died while at Central Police Station under mysterious circumstances and taking into consideration the instructions I had been given by the OCS and Sharon to format and delete everything from the CCTV hard drive/ storage.”

The technician was the second person to be arrested over the saga.

A police Constable was Thursday arrested after being implicated in the saga.

Ojwang was clobbered to death at the station on June 7 at night.

He had been arrested in Homabay and brought to Nairobi over a post he made on X.

The matter is under probe. A group staged a protest on Thursday demanding justice for Ojwang. The protest turned chaotic as police engaged the group in running battles.

