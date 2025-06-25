Connect with us

Police lob teargas canisters at protestors in Nairobi's Kimathi Street

Kenya

Teargas fired as Gen Z protests turn tense in Nairobi, Kitengela

The anniversary comes a year after the unprecedented protests that saw Parliament breached and over 60 people killed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – Tensions flared in Nairobi’s Central Business District on Wednesday after police lobbed teargas at demonstrators along Kimathi Street near the Stanley Hotel, disrupting an otherwise peaceful commemoration of the Gen Z-led June 25 protests.

The protestors, who had gathered in growing numbers at key points including the National Archives and Tom Mboya Street, had earlier been marching peacefully waving Kenyan flags, holding placards, and carrying roses in remembrance of those killed during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

However, the situation shifted abruptly near Kimathi Street as officers moved in to disperse groups chanting and singing, triggering panic among protestors and passersby.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kitengela, where police also fired teargas to break up gatherings.

While police had earlier assured the public of restraint and protection of constitutional rights, the deployment across Nairobi has been heavy, with roads around Parliament, State House and other key government installations barricaded.

Businesses in Nairobi CBD remained closed as fears of looting and unrest lingered despite the largely nonviolent tone of the demonstrations.

The anniversary comes a year after the unprecedented protests that saw Parliament breached and over 60 people killed, with no convictions made so far fueling Wednesday’s call for justice and accountability.

Demonstrators have vowed to remain peaceful, even as police continue to monitor and, in some instances, confront the crowds.

