US President Donald Trump.

World

Tanzania, Uganda among 36 other countries in Trump’s travel ban watchlist

Among the reasons cited include questionable security and lack of a cooperative government.

Published

Tanzania and Uganda are among thirty-six other countries added to the United States travel ban watchlist.

Other African countries in the list include Angola, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Djibouti, Mauritania and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The entry of people from seven other countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – has also been partially restricted.

During his first in office, Trump announced a ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Some countries, the cable said, were not cooperative in facilitating the removal of its nationals from the United States who were ordered to be removed.

Some countries were overstaying the U.S. visas their citizens were being granted.

Other reasons for concern were the nationals of the country were involved in acts of terrorism in the United States, or antisemitic and anti-American activity.

The cable noted that not all of these concerns pertained to every country listed.

“We are constantly reevaluating policies to ensure the safety of Americans and that foreign nationals follow our laws,” a senior State Department official said, declining to comment on specific internal deliberations and communications.

