Suspected land fraudster arraigned at Milimani Law Courts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Land Fraud Investigations Unit on Monday arraigned Margaret Wairimu Magugu at the Milimani Law Courts over allegations of fraudulent land acquisition.

Wairimu is accused of illegally securing the registration of a parcel of land owned by Wibeso Investment Limited and transferring it to a company identified as Marg Ridge Estate Limited.

According to investigators, the alleged fraud occurred in 2021.

A complaint filed by Wibeso Investment Limited led to a probe which revealed that the company has held valid ownership of the contested land since October 26, 1995, and had never sold, transferred, or relinquished any interest in it.

“It was further revealed that the suspect faked a receipt purporting to have paid a stand premium of Sh824,733 to the said parcel of land,” the DCI said in a statement.

The fake receipt was then used to facilitate the transfer of ownership to Marg Ridge Estate Limited.

Further investigations uncovered a forged Notification of Approval (PPA2) document, which purported to be issued by the County Government of Kiambu to Marg Ridge Estate Limited for the purpose of subdividing the land.

Wairimu has been charged with three counts: obtaining registration by false pretences, forgery, and uttering a false document.

The case is scheduled for mention on July 30, 2025.