Suspect arrested in brutal murder of 3-year-old girl in Nakuru

NAKURU, Nairobi Jun 23 – Police in Nakuru have apprehended the prime suspect in the in the horrific murder of 3-year-old Margaret Kirathe that unfolded in Menengai, Nakuru County.

The suspect who has been identified as Lizz Njeri was nabbed at her residence in Judea Village, Menengai Sub-Location, within Kiamaina Ward.

Officers recovered the clothes the suspect wore during the commission of the offence as captured on CCTV, as well as the piece of cloth used to commit the heinous act.

Police launched investigations after recieving disturbing report about a young child found unconscious approximately 50 meters from PCEA Shalom Mchanganyiko Church.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect reportedly lured little Margaret away from the church, leading her to a secluded place, where she strangled her using a piece of cloth.