Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Supreme Court of Kenya/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court to rule on inheritance rights for children born out of wedlock to muslim fathers

At the heart of the dispute is whether children born out of wedlock have a legal right to inherit from their muslim father’s estate.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 — The Supreme Court of Kenya is Monday set to rule on inheritance rights for children born out of wedlock in a case following an appeal arising from a contested decision at the Kadhi’s Court.

At the heart of the dispute is whether children born out of wedlock have a legal right to inherit from their muslim father’s estate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The case involves Rose Faith Mwawasi and Judith Malele Mwawasi, who are seeking Letters of Administration for the estate of the late Salim Juma Hakeem, against objections raised by Fatuma Athman Abud Faraj, who had earlier filed a separate case in the Kadhi’s Court.

The Court of Appeal had affirmed the rights of children born out of wedlock to inherit, promting an appeal at the Supreme Court along with complex questions to which the petitioner presented ultiple questions including judicial recusal and procedural legality.

The judgment was scheduled to be delivered via email at 10am.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US Supreme Court allows Trump to resume deportations to third countries

The court's three liberal justices dissented from the majority ruling, saying it was "rewarding lawlessness".

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ahmednasir protests Judiciary’s calls for his prosecution after bribery claims

The outspoken lawyer, whom the Supreme Court banned from litigating before it over similar attacks, questioned the competence of Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya, accusing...

May 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court of dismisses Ruth Kamande’s ‘Miss Lang’ata’ Final Appeal in Murder Conviction

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal on the grounds that the issue of Battered Woman Syndrome had not been raised during the trial at...

April 11, 2025

Top stories

Tuju Accuses CJ Koome and Supreme Court of bias in Scathing Open Letter

The letter, dated March 21, 2025, comes at a time when tensions are high, with calls mounting for the removal of the Supreme Court...

March 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court voids 3 laws for lack of Senate validation

The court also ruled that the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate must issue a joint resolution on whether a bill concerns...

March 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court strikes out petition to rescind ban on Ahmednasir

In its ruling, the court found that Miiri lacked the legal standing to challenge the orders, as he was not a party to the...

March 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary promises probe after man set himself on fire outside Supreme Court in protest

On Tuesday, a man set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi over what he termed as delayed justice.

March 12, 2025

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Kenya and India apex Courts forge ties to embrace AI-Driven case management and judicial modernization

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira revealed that the two delegations, which held talks in Nairobi, also agreed to collaborate on sustainable funding for judicial...

March 12, 2025