Super Petrol increases by Sh2.69 per litre in latest EPRA review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Super Petrol price has increased by Sh2.69 per litre in the latest pump price review by the Energy and Petroluem Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The prices of Diesel and Kerosene have also decreased by Sh1.95, Sh2.06 per litre respectively.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” EPRA indicated in a statement.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Sh177.32, Sh162.91 and Sh146.93 effective midnight for the next 30 days.