Successful jobs in diaspora applicants from Coastal Counties to complete Youth Fund application on Friday

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed that the applicants, who were selected following a major recruitment drive on May 26, will be required to present a copy of their official offer letter, valid passport, 300 Shillings for legal notarization by a lawyer, and their bank account details.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – Successful applicants of the Kazi Majuu program in four coastal counties have been asked to complete their Youth Fund applications between today and tomorrow, as part of the final onboarding process for their overseas employment placements.

“All youths who received offer letters during the recent Kazi Majuu recruitment in Malindi, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Ukunda must report on Friday, June 21, 2025, from 9:00 AM to complete their Youth Fund applications,” he said.

Reporting venues include DO’s Offices in Malindi and Kilifi, Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa and the Ukunda Showground in Diani.

Mutua encouraged all candidates to complete the required steps promptly to avoid delays in processing their travel and work documents.

KaziMajuu was founded with a vision of providing life-changing international employment opportunities to individuals across Kenya.

The initiative is a global platform for career development that offers anyone, anywhere, access to jobs and career resources from leading employers and government agencies.

