Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Led by Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri and National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro — the leaders said the region would be politically sidelined if it supported a candidate not aligned with the current administration/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Stick with Ruto or be sidelined, Mt Kenya residents told

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot urged the region not to fall prey to political manipulation.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jun 1 — Leaders allied to President William Ruto have cautioned Mt. Kenya residents against supporting a different presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, warning that doing so could diminish their chances of one of their own leading the country in the future.

Speaking during an empowerment forum at Wamagana Stadium in Tetu Constituency, the leaders — led by Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri and National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro — said the region would be politically sidelined if it supported a candidate not aligned with the current administration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“As a region, we are better off with William Ruto. He has only five years left to complete his term, after which he can pave the way for one of our own. Woe unto you if you vote in a new person; it means you will be in the political cold for the next 15 years,” said Kiunjuri.

“This region is safe in Ruto’s hands. We have leaders like [Deputy President] Kithure Kindiki who are traversing the nation and building bridges with other communities. Open your eyes — if he seeks the presidency, he can win,” Kiunjuri added.

He expressed confidence that the Kenya Kwanza government would fulfill 90 percent of its promises to the region.

‘Political manipulation’

His sentiments were echoed by Osoro, who praised President Ruto’s frequent engagements in the region and his grasp of its development needs.

“Stick with the Ruto administration. None of those being proposed to you by the opposition understands this region like he does. He will assist the region and possibly leave a successor from among us,” said Osoro.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also supported the remarks, urging the region not to fall prey to political manipulation.

“There are political brokers trying to put you all in one basket like potatoes. Don’t allow that. When our regions come together, we prosper as a nation,” said Cheruiyot.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga defended the empowerment programs, saying they are meant to uplift the lives of residents in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“Those saying we are politicking are daydreamers. When we use this forum to replace asbestos pipes and support self-help groups, are we politicking or empowering our people?” asked Wamatinga.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga says youth have nothing to celebrate as he declares ‘solemn month of reflection’ over protest deaths

Maraga said the spirit of Madaraka — which symbolizes Kenya’s internal self-rule and the freedom to shape its own destiny — has been betrayed,...

23 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

President Musar promises to reveal the soul of Slovenians to Kenyans at Madaraka fete

President Musar expressed deep gratitude for the invitation, calling it an unexpected but touching honor.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Slovenia ink foreign service training pact for Kiswahili and Slovene

The agreement, signed at the start of Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar’s State Visit to Kenya on Saturday, sets out cooperation in foreign service...

20 hours ago

business

Kenya to tap Slovenia’s leadership in AI to advance e-govt

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar at State House Nairobi on Saturday, President Ruto said Kenya is keen...

21 hours ago

Africa

Ruto rallies global response to stop ‘carnage’ in Sudan

Ruto warned the ongoing war was “heading towards carnage” because the country’s two rival generals have “no regard for human life.”

21 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Slovenian President in Kenya for a 3-day State Visit

President Pirc Musar was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi,...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula directs JLAC to proceed full steam with IEBC, courts to wait

Wetangula maintained that Parliament must be allowed to discharge its constitutional mandate, adding that those aggrieved by the process are free to seek redress...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court halts gazettement of Ruto’s IEBC nominees as House moves to approve them

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the orders on Thursday following a petition filed by activists Boniface Mwangi and Kelvin Roy, who raised constitutional concerns over...

3 days ago