Raila Odinga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Stick to our agreement, ODM tells UDA over increased abductions

This is not what we agreed on. Stop harming Kenyans. Stop targeting the youth. End the abductions: ODM

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has sharply criticized the government over what it describes as increasing police brutality and illegal abductions, calling for an immediate end to the use of force against civilians.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the Raila Odinga led party accused the government of betraying the spirit of unity and national dialogue established in its March 7 cooperation agreement with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“This is not what we agreed on. Stop harming Kenyans. Stop targeting the youth. End the abductions. We must promote cohesion, not division,” the party stated.

ODM also raised alarm over the recent case of Albert Ojwang, a teacher who was arrested in Homa Bay on June 7 and later died under unclear circumstances while in police custody at the Nairobi Central Police Station.

“This tragic loss has deeply shaken the public’s confidence in the security system,” the statement read.

This is the first time the opposition party has openly condemned the government in such strong terms since the March agreement.

The statement came just hours after youth demonstrators staged protests in Nairobi on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat over the incident.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Nairobi’s Central Business District on Thursday, demanding justice for Albert Ochieng Ojwang, a 32-year-old teacher and blogger who was murdered in police custody after his arrest over a defamation complaint filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

Clad in black T-shirts and waving placards with slogans like “Justice for Albert”“Stop Police Brutality”, and “Stop Killing Us”, the demonstrators engaged police in running battles throughout the day.

Teargas canisters and rubber bullets filled the air at key flashpoints including Kimathi Street, Archives, and Ronald Ngala Street.

At least two vehicles were set ablaze during the chaos, and several protesters were injured, according to eyewitnesses, though police had not confirmed casualty figures by evening.

Incidents of vandalism and looting were reported in parts of the CBD as the protests disrupted businesses and public transport. Ride-hailing fares surged, and many commuters were left stranded or forced to walk long distances out of the city.

The demonstrations coincided with the reading of the national budget in Parliament, prompting heightened security around key installations. Police sealed off all roads leading to Parliament Buildings and swiftly repelled attempts by demonstrators to access the area.

