BOTTOM-UP

State rolls out to campaign register every Kenyan and their dependents in SHA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – President William Ruto says the government is rolling out a campaign to register every Kenyan and their dependents in Social Health Authority to enhance health planning.

Speaking during the Third National Executive Retreat, Ruto announced that the exercise will give the national and devolved governments the ability to plan for health adequately by providing the right number of staff, equipment, and medical supplies.

He said on average, 50,000 Kenyans register on the Social Health Authority healthcare system every day.

The President attributed the increase in registration to the need for Kenyans to access health facilities at all levels for free once they make payments.

