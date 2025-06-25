State House, Parliament Ringfenced as Kenya Marks Gen Z Protest Anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 — State House and Parliament were ringfenced with razor wire on Wednesday, accompanied by heavy security deployment, as the country braced for nationwide demonstrations marking the first anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z-led protests, which left several people dead and dozens injured.

Armed police in full riot gear were stationed around key installations in the Nairobi Central Business District, with armoured vehicles on standby and roads leading to the two government buildings blocked off. Razor wire barricades encircled Parliament and State House—an extraordinary security measure not seen since last year’s unrest that saw demonstrators breach Parliament.

The heightened state of alert follows online mobilisation by young Kenyans calling for peaceful commemorative marches in memory of the victims of last year’s demonstrations, which shook the country and spotlighted deep frustrations with the government. Protesters have vowed to return to the streets not just to honour the dead but to demand accountability, justice, and a better future.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen made an early morning tour of the city to assess security preparedness. Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, he visited Harambee House, interacted with officers on the ground, and later held a security briefing with Inspector General Douglas Kanja at Jogoo House.

“The government’s priority is to safeguard life and property,” Murkomen said. “We urge all citizens to express themselves peacefully and within the confines of the law.”

Inspector General Kanja echoed that message, warning that while peaceful protest is protected under the Constitution, any attempts to incite violence or breach security protocols would be dealt with firmly.

“As we exercise our rights, let us remember that Kenya is our homeland. We only have this country. Let us protect it,” Kanja said.

“Unauthorized persons must also refrain from accessing protected areas as defined under the Protected Areas Act.”

Security presence has also been heightened in several towns outside Nairobi, where similar commemorative demonstrations are expected. Civil society groups and human rights organisations have warned against excessive use of force by police and called for restraint, citing unresolved cases from the 2024 protests.

Despite the scale of last year’s tragedy, which saw more than 30 people reportedly killed in clashes with police, no officer has been held accountable. The lack of prosecutions, coupled with repeated promises from the government to address the matter, has deepened public frustration.

President William Ruto on Tuesday reaffirmed his support for the police and warned against attempts to intimidate security officers—but did not mention justice for the victims of last year’s protests, drawing criticism from rights defenders and opposition figures.

As tensions simmer, fears remain that this year’s peaceful demonstrations could again be infiltrated by criminal elements or “hired goons,” a tactic seen in previous protests, including last week when two people were shot and seriously injured in Nairobi.