St. Mary’s Ukwala Boys’ High Schoool closed after unrest over maize flour quality

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 3 – St. Mary’s Ukwala Boys’ High School in Ugenya Sub-county has been closed indefinitely after students went on a rampage on Monda night

Siaya County Director of Education Leonard Kabaki Tuesday said the students caused significant damage to school property during the unrest.

Kabaki added that the students were protesting the quality of maize flour used to prepare their meals.

“The demonstration, which began yesterday at 8:00 pm, saw agitated students shatter window panes of classrooms and offices before marching to Ukwala town,” he said.

The students claimed they had repeatedly raised concerns about the food being unfit for consumption, but their grievances were allegedly ignored.

Kabaki said that following a wider consultative meeting with the school’s Board of Management, it was decided that the school be closed with immediate effect.

“The closure of the institution will allow investigations to begin and a solution to be found,” he said.