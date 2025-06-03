Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Siaya County Director of Education Leonard Kabaki Tuesday said the students caused significant damage to school property during the unrest/FILE

EDUCATION

St. Mary’s Ukwala Boys’ High Schoool closed after unrest over maize flour quality

Siaya County Director of Education Leonard Kabaki Tuesday said the students were protesting the quality of maize flour used to prepare their meals.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 3 – St. Mary’s Ukwala Boys’ High School in Ugenya Sub-county has been closed indefinitely after students went on a rampage on Monda night

Siaya County Director of Education Leonard Kabaki Tuesday said the students caused significant damage to school property during the unrest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kabaki added that the students were protesting the quality of maize flour used to prepare their meals.

“The demonstration, which began yesterday at 8:00 pm, saw agitated students shatter window panes of classrooms and offices before marching to Ukwala town,” he said.

The students claimed they had repeatedly raised concerns about the food being unfit for consumption, but their grievances were allegedly ignored.

Kabaki said that following a wider consultative meeting with the school’s Board of Management, it was decided that the school be closed with immediate effect.

“The closure of the institution will allow investigations to begin and a solution to be found,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen seeks partnerships on security, refugee affairs in talks with UN officials

Murkomen said Kenya will continue to work closely with UNHCR and all partners to cater for the over 800,000 refugees and asylum seekers living...

8 minutes ago

Top stories

Fresh Standoff as National Assembly Rejects Senate Push for Higher County Allocation

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A fresh standoff has erupted between the National Assembly and the Senate over the equitable share of revenue to...

15 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Azerbaijan officially opens Embassy in Nairobi

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, led the official opening ceremony in Nairobi, expressing optimism about the deepening relationship between the two nations.

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) 20% of all Affordable Houses to be reserved for KDF, Police, Prison officers – President Ruto

2 hours ago

Kenya

Rose Njeri charged over anti-Finance Bill website

The charge is based on Section 16 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018, which criminalizes unauthorized interference with computer...

3 hours ago

Africa

Raila hosts Somaliland President at Nairobi home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday hosted the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Ciro), at his...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspected Al-Shabaab militants killed in a raid by elite SOG team in Garissa

A fierce gun battle ensued as the suspects resisted arrest, prompting officers to return fire and fatally shoot the four assailants.

5 hours ago

Kenya

LSK alarmed as Rose Njeri’s whereabouts remain unknown

Njeri had created a website that simplified and highlighted contentious clauses in the Finance Bill 2025

5 hours ago