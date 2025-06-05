Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Spain Backs India’s Anti-Terror Efforts as Indian MPs Meet Foreign Minister in Madrid

Published

MADRID, Spain June 5 – A six-member Indian parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday met with Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares, at Palacio de Viana to discuss India’s position and ongoing efforts in combating terrorism.

According to a post by the Indian Embassy in Spain on X, the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation briefed Albares on India’s anti-terrorism stance and efforts. “The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation called on the Minister of External Affairs, H.E. Mr. @jmalbares, to apprise him of India’s position and discuss India’s efforts in the fight against terrorism,” the post read.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Albares expressed Spain’s “unequivocal support” for India’s fight against terrorism, stating, “Terrorism will never prevail, and Spain stands with India on this matter.” He also reaffirmed the importance of global peace and collaboration in counter-terrorism efforts.

Earlier in the day, the delegation held a meeting with the Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid—one of the largest such organisations globally, serving over 4,000 victims. The group provides psychosocial support and advocates for the rights of individuals affected by acts of terror.

The Indian delegation shared experiences and best practices on victim support, drawing from India’s long-standing battle with cross-border terrorism. The meeting was described by the Indian Embassy as a “heartfelt exchange on the pain and resilience that emerge from such traumatic events.”

During diplomatic engagements in Madrid, Indian parliamentarians also presented a united front on India-Pakistan relations, urging the global community to support India’s position in the fight against terrorism.

Addressing the media, MP Kanimozhi emphasised the complexities of dealing with Pakistan. “The Government of India has sent delegations and reached out to friendly nations—some of which believe conflicts can be resolved over a simple dialogue or coffee with Pakistan. But it’s far more complicated than what many perceive,” she stated.

The delegation’s visit comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed by Pakistan-backed militants. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7—a large-scale military operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, further reinforcing India’s resolve to respond decisively to terrorism.

The diplomatic outreach in Spain forms part of a broader campaign by India to rally international support and strengthen global cooperation in the ongoing fight against cross-border terrorism.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Trump says India willing to charge ‘no tariffs’ on US goods

The Indian government has "offered us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff", Trump said at an event...

May 15, 2025

World

Global Airlines Reroute Flights to Avoid Pakistani Airspace Amid Tensions

The diversions also reduce Pakistan’s earnings from overflight fees, which typically generate significant revenue per international flight.

May 6, 2025

World

Children fall ill in India ‘after dead snake found in school meal’

The cook reportedly still served the lunch despite removing the dead animal from it, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

May 2, 2025

World

India Expands Military Diplomacy to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Security Role

The Indian Army's bilateral exercise Yudh Abhyas with the United States at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan saw one of the largest...

April 26, 2025

World

More than 20 killed after gunmen open fire on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir

The attack took place in Pahalgam, a picturesque town in the Himalayas often described as the "Switzerland of India".

April 23, 2025

World

India Accelerates Green Transition as Energy Demand Surges

According to the International Energy Agency, India’s clean energy investments have surged over the past three years, driven by ambitious targets. The launch of...

March 13, 2025

World

India, Mauritius To Sign Several MoUs During PM Modi’s Visit

New Delhi, March 13: Several memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged, including on trade and promoting SMEs, during the two-visit of Prime Minister Narendra...

March 13, 2025

World

Modi Evokes Rumi and Sufism at Jahan-e-Khusro Festival

Modi also cited Rumi’s wisdom on resolving conflicts at their inception: “Raise your arguments, not your voice. A flower blossoms in rain, not in...

March 5, 2025