Spain Backs India’s Anti-Terror Efforts as Indian MPs Meet Foreign Minister in Madrid

MADRID, Spain June 5 – A six-member Indian parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday met with Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares, at Palacio de Viana to discuss India’s position and ongoing efforts in combating terrorism.

According to a post by the Indian Embassy in Spain on X, the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation briefed Albares on India’s anti-terrorism stance and efforts. “The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation called on the Minister of External Affairs, H.E. Mr. @jmalbares, to apprise him of India’s position and discuss India’s efforts in the fight against terrorism,” the post read.

Albares expressed Spain’s “unequivocal support” for India’s fight against terrorism, stating, “Terrorism will never prevail, and Spain stands with India on this matter.” He also reaffirmed the importance of global peace and collaboration in counter-terrorism efforts.

Earlier in the day, the delegation held a meeting with the Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid—one of the largest such organisations globally, serving over 4,000 victims. The group provides psychosocial support and advocates for the rights of individuals affected by acts of terror.

The Indian delegation shared experiences and best practices on victim support, drawing from India’s long-standing battle with cross-border terrorism. The meeting was described by the Indian Embassy as a “heartfelt exchange on the pain and resilience that emerge from such traumatic events.”

During diplomatic engagements in Madrid, Indian parliamentarians also presented a united front on India-Pakistan relations, urging the global community to support India’s position in the fight against terrorism.

Addressing the media, MP Kanimozhi emphasised the complexities of dealing with Pakistan. “The Government of India has sent delegations and reached out to friendly nations—some of which believe conflicts can be resolved over a simple dialogue or coffee with Pakistan. But it’s far more complicated than what many perceive,” she stated.

The delegation’s visit comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed by Pakistan-backed militants. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7—a large-scale military operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, further reinforcing India’s resolve to respond decisively to terrorism.

The diplomatic outreach in Spain forms part of a broader campaign by India to rally international support and strengthen global cooperation in the ongoing fight against cross-border terrorism.