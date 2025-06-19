South Africa’s firebrand politician banned from entering UK

A controversial South African politician central to a row over race relations in the country has been denied entry to the UK.

The Home Office said Julius Malema had been deemed “non-conducive to the public good” and that it was “undesirable” to grant him entry.

In a letter published by local media outlet News 24, the UK government cited his vocal support for Hamas, including a speech he made after the 7 October attacks in which he said his own party would arm the group if it came into power.

The UK also raised his threat to call for the “slaughter of white people” and to “take up arms” as a reason for the rejection.

His Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, which came fourth in South Africa’s parliamentary election last year, condemned the decision as “cowardice” and said it would stifle democratic debate.

Malema featured prominently in a video played last month by President Donald Trump during a visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the White House.

This is the second time Malema has been denied entry to the UK in just two months.

The first time the UK government said he had submitted his application too late – this time, a British official in South Africa told the BBC it was a “substantive decision”.

The UK said he has no right of appeal and was likely to be denied any future applications, according to News 24.