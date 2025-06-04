South African politician sacked over visit to fugitive pastor

A top official in one of South Africa’s biggest political parties has been sacked after he visited a controversial Malawian pastor in April.

Floyd Shivambu has been removed as secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party barely six months into the job after he attended an Easter service at self-proclaimed pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s church.

Mr Bushiri, from Malawi, was one of southern Africa’s best known preachers when he was arrested and charged with fraud in South Africa in 2020.

After being released on bail, he managed to flee to his home country in unclear circumstances. South Africa has been trying to extradite him ever since.

Mr Bushiri denies any wrongdoing.

The MK party, which was founded by former President Jacob Zuma, said in a press conference on Wednesday that Mr Shivambu’s removal came after his actions “were found to be against the spirit and prescripts of the MK party’s constitution”.

“The president and national officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly,” said MK national chair Nathi Nhleko.

He added that the trip “was not an officially sanctioned programme of the organisation”.

However, Mr Shivambu remains a member of the party and will instead represent MK in the National Assembly.

Reacting to news of his demotion, Mr Shivambu said he “fully accepts” the decision taken by the party and looked forward to taking up his new role in parliament.

Mr Shivambu joined the MK party in August last year from the rival Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and was later appointed secretary-general – one of the party’s top positions.

Under the leadership of former President Zuma, the newly formed MK party came third in last year’s elections – a major factor in the governing ANC losing its majority for the first time since democratic elections were introduced in 1994.

Mr Shivambu was widely criticised in April when he reposted footage shared on X by Mr Bushiri showing the self-proclaimed pastor asking hundreds of worshippers at his Jesus Nation church to welcome the South African politician.

The politician, in his retweet, also praised Mr Bushiri for his “good work” and “for hosting us”.

Mr Bushiri is a millionaire who set up churches in several African countries.

He is accused of preying on poor people who were desperate to improve their lives by selling merchandise including “miracle oil”.

The self-proclaimed prophet claims to have cured people of HIV, made the blind see, changed the fortunes of the impoverished and, on at least one occasion, walked on air.

Mr Bushiri has also been charged with rape. He and his wife have denied any wrongdoing.