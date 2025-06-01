Connect with us

President Ruto receives Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar at the start of her 3-day State Visit to Kenya on Saturday, May 31, 2025/PCS

DIPLOMACY

Slovenia vows joint efforts with Kenya to advance multilateralism

President Musar emphasized the shared values between Slovenia and Kenya, particularly a firm belief in the role of the United Nations, international law, and open dialogue in solving today’s global challenges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar has vowed to join hands with Kenya in efforts to strengthen multilateralism hailing Kenya’s leadership in the global stage.

Musar made the commitment as she started her historic three-day State Visit to Kenya on Saturday.

Addressing the media at State House, Nairobi, President Musar emphasized the shared values between Slovenia and Kenya, particularly a firm belief in the role of the United Nations, international law, and open dialogue in solving today’s global challenges.

Her visit, which coincides with Madaraka Day celebrations, is her first official in Africa since assuming office.

“I’m more than happy to be here because of one important thing: both President Ruto and I believe deeply in multilateralism,” she said.

“We must work together, especially within the UN system, to address crises from Europe to the Middle East and Africa, including the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Kenya, Slovenia ink foreign service training pact for Kiswahili and Slovene

She said Slovenia and Kenya will continue working together in global forums such as the United Nations General Assembly, set to convene in New York in September.

The Slovenian leader also noted plans for cooperation at COP30 in Brazil, where climate change and environmental sustainability will take center stage.

‘Gift to the entire planet’

President Pirc Musar praised Kenya’s ambitious reforestation program aiming to plant 15 billion trees, calling it “a gift not just to Kenya but to the entire planet.”

She also commended the ongoing collaboration in space technology, citing the Space-SI satellite project that enables real-time environmental monitoring, including flood prediction and river tracking.

The Slovenian Head of State expressed optimism about deepening economic, technological, and environmental cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and water management.

She noted that Slovenian companies are already exploring ways to enhance water efficiency in Kenya and said both nations could benefit from shared expertise in innovation.

“Innovation is always the door to progress. Kenyan people are innovative, and Slovenian people are innovative,” she said. “Let’s see what we can achieve together.”

Madaraka Day guest

President Musar also expressed gratitude for the invitation to speak at the Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay on Sunday, a gesture she said she had not expected but felt deeply honored by.

“I will try to reveal the soul of the Slovenian people to your people tomorrow,” she said. “I am looking forward to spending three marvelous days in Kenya.”

President Ruto welcomed Slovenia’s commitment describing the visit as a milestone in deepening bilateral ties, particularly in championing global cooperation, sustainable development, and technological innovation.

“We acknowledged that the multilateral system must evolve to ensure greater equity, inclusivity, and accountability,” Ruto said.

Ruto repeated his call for reforms at the United Nations and the recalibration of the global finace architecture to promote equity in the community of nations.

“We reaffirmed the importance of Africa having permanent representation in the Security Council and discussed the need for a more inclusive and responsive international financial system,” he said.

President Musar extended an invitation to President Ruto to visit Slovenia, adding that the spirit of friendship between the two nations will continue to grow stronger.

