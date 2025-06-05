Connect with us

crime

Six suspects arraigned in Court over caller ID spoofing fraud

The suspected mastermind of the group is believed to possess a spoofing application, which he allegedly used to assist the infamous ‘Mulot Swapper’ fraudsters—for a fee—by making calls to victims while impersonating customer care service agents from banks and telecommunications companies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Police are detaining six individuals in connection with a caller ID spoofing fraud operation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the arrests took place yesterday, following an investigation that was launched on May 31 into telecommunications-based criminal activities.

“Through deception that induces panic and a sense of urgency, victims are tricked into revealing personal information, which the fraudsters then use to transfer large sums of money into their own accounts. The app was in such high demand that fraudsters paid over Sh500,000 to acquire it, have it configured, and obtain an IP address to facilitate their malicious activities,” the DCI stated.

The suspects were operating from an Airbnb property located along 1st Avenue in Nyali, Mombasa.

According to the DCI, the six suspects used specialized spoofing software to alter their caller ID information, allowing them to impersonate legitimate phone numbers during their fraudulent operations.

“In their possession were 19 assorted mobile phone devices, multiple SIM cards and SIM card holders (including Safaricom, Airtel, Telkom, and MTN Uganda), a notebook containing potential victims’ records, among other items,” the DCI added.

The technique was specifically used to target bank representatives and individuals engaged in financial transactions, particularly users of M-Pesa and other mobile money services that are widely used across Kenya.

The suspects were arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts on June 3 through a miscellaneous application seeking custodial orders to allow completion of investigations. The presiding magistrate directed that the matter be mentioned on June 6, 2025, for a ruling.

The suspects are currently being held at Capitol Hill Police Station.

