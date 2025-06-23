Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Several staff at Rift Valley Regional Offices locked after reporting late

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Several public officers stationed at the Rift Valley Regional Offices in Nakuru found themselves locked out Monday morning after failing to report to work on time during a surprise inspection by Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Geoffrey Ruku.

The unannounced visit, at 8:00am, was aimed at evaluating the delivery of government services and assessing staff discipline within public offices.

During the visit, several key personnel were absent.

“This morning I paid an early morning visit to Regional National Government Offices in Nakuru to check on their operational delivery of public services to Kenyans in need of government services,” CS Ruku stated.

“While acknowledging the many challenges that we are currently resolving across government ministries, departments, parastatals, and commissions, I was dismayed to find that most of the staff had not reported to work by 8:00am, leaving Kenyans unattended,” he added.

The CS decried what he described as a ‘casual work culture’ among public officers, emphasizing that such conduct is unacceptable and must be addressed with urgency.

He directed all Human Resource Officers and Supervisors to strictly enforce operational performance guidelines and ensure all staff report to work on time and deliver services effectively.

“Public service is not a side hustle. It is a solemn commitment to serve Kenyans with dedication, integrity, and respect for duty,” Ruku said.

He went on to caution that those unwilling to uphold the principles and values enshrined in the Constitution should consider vacating public office altogether.

In this article:
