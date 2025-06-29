Connect with us

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but its statehood remains contested, with Serbia and key international players, including Russia and China, opposing its recognition.

Serbia police clash with anti-government protesters in Belgrade

Dozens have been arrested, with riot police seen firing tear gas and stun grenades.President Vucic accused protesters calling for an election of being part of a foreign plot trying to usurp his country.

BELGRADE, Jun 29 – Serbian police have clashed with a huge crowd of anti-government protesters demanding an early election and end to President Aleksandar Vucic’s 12-year rule in the capital Belgrade.

A sea of around 140,000 protesters rallied in the city, the largest turnout in recent months, as student-led demonstrations mount pressure on the populist government.

“We want elections!” the crowd chanted.

“They wanted to topple Serbia, and they have failed,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

On Friday, five people were detained, accused of plotting to overthrow the government, according to a statement from Serbia’s Higher Court in Belgrade.

Following the clashes, the police minister strongly condemned violence by protesters and said those responsible would be arrested.

Months of protests across the country – including university shutdowns – have rattled Mr Vucic, whose second term ends in 2027 when there are also parliamentary elections scheduled.

