Senators to debate Governor Guyo’s Impeachment in Special Sitting

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 –Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has gazetted a special sitting of the Senate set for June 30, to deliberate the impeachment of Isiolo Governor Abdi Hassan Guyo.

The sitting, scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., will exclusively focus on the impeachment matter, according to the notice published by the Speaker.

“In accordance with Standing Order 33(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the business specified in this notice shall be the only business before the Senate during the special sitting, following which the Senate shall stand adjourned until Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in accordance with the Senate calendar,” said Speaker Kingi.

The impeachment motion against Governor Guyo was passed by 16 out of 18 Members of the Isiolo County Assembly, who accused him of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violations of various laws and constitutional provisions. The motion was tabled by Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana.

In addition to the impeachment proceedings, Senators will also conclude deliberations on the Report of the Mediation Committee on the Division of Revenue Bill, 2025 (National Assembly Bills No. 10 of 2025), and consider the agreed version of the Bill.