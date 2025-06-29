Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Senators to debate Governor Guyo’s Impeachment in Special Sitting

In a formal notification from the Isiolo County Assembly Speaker, the House will discuss the grounds for Guyo’s ouster, which include gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violation of various laws and the Constitution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 –Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has gazetted a special sitting of the Senate set for June 30, to deliberate the impeachment of Isiolo Governor Abdi Hassan Guyo.

The sitting, scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., will exclusively focus on the impeachment matter, according to the notice published by the Speaker.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In accordance with Standing Order 33(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the business specified in this notice shall be the only business before the Senate during the special sitting, following which the Senate shall stand adjourned until Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in accordance with the Senate calendar,” said Speaker Kingi.

The impeachment motion against Governor Guyo was passed by 16 out of 18 Members of the Isiolo County Assembly, who accused him of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violations of various laws and constitutional provisions. The motion was tabled by Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana.

In addition to the impeachment proceedings, Senators will also conclude deliberations on the Report of the Mediation Committee on the Division of Revenue Bill, 2025 (National Assembly Bills No. 10 of 2025), and consider the agreed version of the Bill.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Tragedy in Ngi’ya as Police Constable shoots boss, commits suicide

According to a police report, a Constable, went to the house of the officer in charge and shot him dead.

2 hours ago

Headlines

Traders count their losses after Kisii Market inferno

The night inferno spread quickly across the market as most stalls were made of wood and iron sheets.

2 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

“Without Ruto, you are clueless,” President fires back at critics

"I am telling you, if you remove Ruto; these people will be completely clueless,” the President asserted.

18 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto Presides Over Swearing-In of KDF Leadership

The event comes a day after the President effected postings, promotions and appointments of the General Officers pursuant to the Kenya Defence Forces Act,...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto meets security chiefs in the aftermath of deadly June 25 protests

During the meeting President Ruto urged them to spearhead unity, safeguard national security.

1 day ago

Headlines

Raila says State should prioritise public safety in nuclear energy plans

The former Prime Minister downplayed fears that nuclear energy was dangerous, saying that it was the safest energy and the few instances witnessed in...

1 day ago

Top stories

High Court declares Isiolo Governor Guyo’s impeachment null and void,

The Judge ruled Governor Abdi Guyo's impeachment unconstitutional for flouting active court orders.

2 days ago

FOOD INSECURITY

Kagwe warns vandalism of NCPB depots threatens food security

Preliminary assessments indicate that over 7,354 bags of fertilizer—each weighing 50kg and valued at more than 29.5 million shillings—were looted from the depot.

2 days ago