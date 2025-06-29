Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Senate Republicans advance Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ but final vote hangs in balance

In a 51-49 vote largely along party lines, the Senate has moved to open debate on the bill, a key initial hurdle that Republicans scrambled to overcome.

Published

WASHINGTON, Jun 29 – Senate Republicans narrowly advanced a budget bill that is pivotal to President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda ahead of a self-imposed 4 July deadline.

In a 51-49 vote largely along party lines, the Senate has moved to open debate on the bill, a key initial hurdle that Republicans scrambled to overcome.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Two Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the move to take up the bill.

Party leadership had been twisting arms for the initial vote on the “Big Beautiful Bill” on Saturday, following the release of its latest version – all 940 pages – shortly after midnight.

Republicans were divided over how much to cut welfare programmes in order to extend $3.8tn (£2.8tn) in Trump tax breaks.

The bill’s fate on the Senate floor remains uncertain, as Republicans in the chamber continue to quarrel over the bill’s provisions.

Vice-President JD Vance travelled to the Capitol on Saturday night to offer a tiebreak vote, though party leaders were ultimately able to negotiate majority support without his help.

Meanwhile, Democrats say they will drag out the process in protest at the bill, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying his party will force Republicans to read out the nearly 1,000 pages of text before the Senate can begin debate and potentially take up a final vote.

Separately, some Republicans in the House of Representatives have expressed concerns over the changes in the Senate version of the bill.

The sprawling tax and spending measure passed the House of Representatives by a single vote last month.The Senate’s version of the bill included a series of changes meant to address points of disagreement among Republicans.

Still, party leaders struggled to secure enough votes.In a memo sent to Senate offices, the White House endorsed the latest revisions to the bill and called for its passage.

The memo reportedly warned that failure to approve the budget “would be the ultimate betrayal”.

Republicans Rand Paul of Kentucky and Thom Tillis of North Carolina joined Democrats in rejecting the bill.

As the Senate vote concluded, President Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, that Tillis was making a “BIG MISTAKE”.

He wrote that he would be meeting with candidates who “come forward wanting to run in the Primary against “Senator Thom” Tillis”.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

His office added that the cancer was hormone-sensitive, neaning it could likely be managed.

May 19, 2025

Headlines

Trump says he will call Putin to discuss stopping Ukraine ‘bloodbath’

May 18 – US President Donald Trump says he will be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Monday about ending the...

May 18, 2025

Headlines

Ex-FBI boss interviewed by Secret Service over Trump seashell post

The number 86 is a slang term whose definitions include "to reject" or "to get rid of", however, it has more recently been used...

May 17, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Trump urges US to ‘hang tough’ as 10% tariffs come into effect

Trump described the market volatility as "an economic revolution", which the US "will win".

April 6, 2025

Top stories

Trump extends deadline to keep TikTok running in US

"We do not want TikTok to 'go dark'," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close...

April 5, 2025

Headlines

Three National Security Council officials fired by US President Trump

Those fired from the NSC on Thursday include Brian Walsh, a Director for Intelligence; Thomas Boodry, a Senior Director for Legislative Affairs; and David...

April 4, 2025

Headlines

Trump moves to close down Voice of America

A White House statement said the order would "ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda", and included quotes from politicians...

March 16, 2025

World

US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan

Washington (AFP), Sep 15 – A Senate committee took the first step Wednesday toward the United States directly providing billions of dollars in military...

September 15, 2022