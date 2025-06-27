Connect with us

The sitting, set to convene at 2.30 pm on Friday, was called by Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi following a request by the Senate Majority Leader and in accordance with Standing Order 33 of the Senate Standing Orders/FILE

County News

Senate calls Special Sitting amid confusion over Isiolo impeachment proceedings

Also listed is provision for “any other urgent business,” from the National Assembly or a County Assembly, an agenda item that opens the door for possible debate on emerging issues, including the impeachment saga in Isiolo County.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 — The Senate has gazetted a special sitting to deliberate on key budget-related legislation, even as confusion mounts over the unfolding impeachment saga involving Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo.

The sitting, set to convene at 2.30 pm on Friday, was called by Speaker Amason Kingi following a request by the Senate Majority Leader and in accordance with Standing Order 33 of the Senate Standing Orders.

The primary agenda includes consideration of four critical bills: the Equalisation Fund Appropriation Bill, 2025; the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2025; the County Governments Additional Allocations (No. 2) Bill, 2025; and the mediation report on the Division of Revenue Bill, 2025.

Also listed is provision for “any other urgent business,” from the National Assembly or a County Assembly, an agenda item that opens the door for possible debate on emerging issues, including the impeachment saga in Isiolo County.

On Thursday, the Isiolo County Assembly voted overwhelmingly to impeach Governor Abdi Guyo, citing allegations ranging from abuse of office and constitutional violations to a poor development record, failure to meet own-source revenue targets, and irregular hiring practices.

Sixteen of the eighteen MCAs supported the motion, accusing the governor of appointing thirty-six advisers—well above the limit prescribed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Contested impeachment

However, the process has not been without controversy. Shortly after the motion passed, Clerk of the Isiolo County Assembly, Salad Boru Guracha, released a statement disowning the impeachment session.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Guracha dismissed the reports as false, misleading, and politically driven.

“We categorically deny and clarify misleading reports circulating in the media and on social platforms claiming that the Assembly convened a sitting today, Thursday, 26th June 2025, to advance impeachment proceedings against the Governor of Isiolo County or to conduct any such related business,” Guracha stated.

He affirmed that no such sitting had been convened, facilitated, or authorized by the Office of the Clerk, adding that his office had not issued any order papers, notices, or deployed officers for any impeachment-related session.

Guracha further pointed to active court orders barring the Assembly from proceeding with any impeachment efforts at this time.

“The Assembly is fully bound by these orders and remains committed to upholding the rule of law and constitutional due process,” he said.

He described the impeachment reports as “politically motivated misinformation” designed to mislead the public and undermine lawful legislative procedures.

Guracha also reaffirmed his legal authority as Clerk of the Assembly, noting that a court ruling had quashed attempts to suspend him.

“Anyone purporting to act as Clerk has no legal mandate to facilitate any such sitting or act on behalf of this Office,” he warned.

