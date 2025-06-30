Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo.

Top stories

Senate Begins Hearings on Isiolo Governor Guyo’s Impeachment

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the special sitting, will start at 10:00 a.m., to formally table the impeachment motion and determine the process the House will follow in handling the matter.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 — The Senate was on Monday set to begin deliberations on the impeachment of Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Hassan Guyo, following his ouster by the County Assembly last week over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the special sitting, will start at 10:00 a.m., to formally table the impeachment motion and determine the process the House will follow in handling the matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The purpose of this special sitting is to hear the charges against Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Hassan,” Kingi said in a gazette notice issued ahead of the session.

The Senate will decide whether to form an 11-member special committee to investigate the charges and report within 10 days, or to proceed with a full hearing in plenary, during which the governor will be required to personally appear or be represented by counsel. Speaker Kingi is expected to announce the preferred route later this afternoon.

Governor Hassan’s fate now rests with the Senate after 16 of 18 Isiolo County Assembly Members voted to remove him from office last Thursday, accusing him of stalling development, mismanaging county resources, and fostering an atmosphere of fear within his administration.

Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana, who sponsored the motion, cited the Governor’s alleged failure to meet local revenue targets despite Isiolo County receiving one of the lowest revenue allocations nationally. The Governor is also accused of ballooning the county’s executive with 36 advisors and 31 chief officers.

Additionally, the Assembly criticised Hassan’s issuance of two-year contracts to senior county staff — a move they say undermines job security and accountability — and his selective renewal of only five out of 20 expiring contracts, which they claim lacked transparency.

Governor Hassan, who has denied the charges, will be allowed to defend himself during the process.

Under the County Governments Act, if the Senate upholds any of the charges by a majority vote, the Governor will be removed from office immediately. If the charges are rejected, he will continue serving, and the County Assembly may only revisit the motion after three months.

Monday’s developments echo past high-profile impeachments, including those of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Kiambu’s Ferdinand Waititu, both of whom were removed after Senate proceedings upheld charges against them.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Senators to debate Governor Guyo’s Impeachment in Special Sitting

In a formal notification from the Isiolo County Assembly Speaker, the House will discuss the grounds for Guyo's ouster, which include gross misconduct, abuse...

20 hours ago

Top stories

High Court declares Isiolo Governor Guyo’s impeachment null and void,

The Judge ruled Governor Abdi Guyo's impeachment unconstitutional for flouting active court orders.

3 days ago

County News

Senate calls Special Sitting amid confusion over Isiolo impeachment proceedings

Also listed is provision for “any other urgent business,” from the National Assembly or a County Assembly, an agenda item that opens the door...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo County Assembly Denies Holding Sitting on Governor Guyo Impeachment

The purported statement claimed that 16 out of 18 MCAs voted in favour of the impeachment motion, with two members absent and none opposed.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court reinstates Isiolo County Clerk Boru amid plans to oust Governor

The order came after he was abruptly removed from office by the County Assembly Service Board.

June 19, 2025

BUDGET

Senators, National Assembly members fail to break deadlock on County Revenue Share for third time

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – For the third consecutive time, the National Assembly and the Senate have failed to reach consensus on the equitable...

June 18, 2025

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Senate to consider Ruto’s reservations on the Conflict of Interest Bill after National Assembly nod.

Lawmakers in the National Assembly endorsed a raft of amendments tabled by the Leader of the Majority Party as part of President William Ruto’s...

June 11, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila backs Senate push for more legislative authority

Raila insisted that the Senate must entrench its legislative authority by amending the constitution to safeguard devolution.

May 22, 2025