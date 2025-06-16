Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Second human milk bank comes to Mbagathi hospital

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Nairobi’s Mbagathi County Referral Hospital has emerged as the most suitable to establish the second Human Milk Bank, following a rigorous baseline assessment of three potential hospitals.

This is attributed to its strategic position to other major hospitals; an existing robust Lactation support system; ISO Certified laboratory support; Existing Community Referral and linkages system; close proximity to the EOC for urgent Donor Human Milk Referral; and a shorter supply chain due to the flexible administrative structure cutting red tape.

The Human Milk Bank will serve private and public New born units to the Southern and Western parts of Nairobi including Kenyatta National Hospital while the existing Bank at Pumwani Maternity Hospital will serve New Born Units on the Nothern, Eastern and Central parts of Nairobi City including Mama Lucy Kibaki and Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospitals.

“Human Milk Banking ensures availability of safe Donor Human Milk for Small & Sick Newborns who have no access to their Mothers’ Own Milk. The process starts with the recruitment of Donors and screening them for transmissible diseases. The expressed breast milk undergoes testing pre – and post pasteurisation. Once certified as safe, it is kept in a freezer awaiting dispatch. The Donor Human Milk is then thawed and dispensed to the identified neonates with a prescription based on clinical assessment. This intervention aims to improve neonatal survival rates and hence improve the county health indicators,” explained Esther Mogusu ,Director Nutrition, Wellness & School Feeding Program Nairobi City County.

Present during this landmark announcement were; the Director Division of Nutrition & Dietetics, Ministry of Health Veronica Kirogo; the MIYCN Program Manager Caroline Arimi; Director Nutrition, Wellness & School Feeding Program Nairobi City County; CEO Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Martin Wafula; County Paediatrician and Head of the Neonatal Unit at Mbagathi County Hospital Dr Christine Manyasi and Neonatologists from Kenyatta National Hospital and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The team was hosted by PATH Kenya’s Regional Director, Dr Emily Nuuguna,
Regional Lead- Africa Maternal and Newborn Health Primary Health Care Program at PATH offices.

