Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Governor Sakaja suggested that the national government's executive office is best suited to comment on the bills/City Hall

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja urges police to arrest vandals masquerading as protestors

The Governor revealed that some perpetrators had already been captured on CCTV footage and urged law enforcement to act decisively.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has issued a firm call for the arrest of individuals caught vandalizing public and private property during recent protests in the city, emphasizing that destruction will not be tolerated under the guise of civic expression.

Speaking at Friends Comprehensive School in Kivaywa, Kakamega County, where he attended a Interdenominational prayer service.Sakaja addressed growing concerns over violent elements infiltrating otherwise peaceful demonstrations in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Let me speak directly to our youth in Nairobi: please don’t allow yourselves to be used. Demonstrating for your rights is protected under the law, but destroying property is a crime and will not be allowed,” Sakaja said.

The Governor revealed that some perpetrators had already been captured on CCTV footage and urged law enforcement to act decisively.

“CCTV footage clearly shows some of those involved. I urge the police to arrest them. This is no longer about demonstrating — this is criminal activity. Our Victorian lights and dustbins were destroyed. Shop owners open their doors in the morning only to have their businesses attacked. That is a criminal act, and it will be treated as such,” he stated.

Sakaja reaffirmed that peaceful demonstrators would be protected, but warned that the city would no longer tolerate those using protests as a cover for violence and looting.

The Governor also addressed the tragic killing of media team member Albert Ojwang, who died under unclear circumstances during a protest in Nairobi.

“Albert Ojwang was a friend and worked with my media team. What we want is justice not vengeance. CCTV footage from Mbagathi Hospital confirms he was already dead on arrival. Your Excellency President Ruto, thank you for ordering an investigation. Let the responsible officers do their part. There must be justice for his family. No sacred cows,” Sakaja said.

His comments come amid mounting public pressure for accountability following both the unrest in the city and Ojwang’s death. President William Ruto earlier this week called for a full investigation into the matter.

Governor Sakaja reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting lives, property, and democratic rights — but warned that lawbreakers would face consequences.

“We will not allow the destruction of a city built with sacrifice. Justice must prevail — for Ojwang and for the people of Nairobi,” he concluded.

Further, Sakaja called on Kenyans and national leaders to put aside political divisions and focus on unity and development, warning that those who isolate themselves from meaningful dialogue risk being left behind in the country’s progress.

He urged citizens and leaders alike to rally behind President William Ruto’s development agenda, particularly highlighting the transformative Rironi–Mau Summit highway project.

“Let’s unite and be at the negotiating table of development,” Sakaja said. “Remember — if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. We don’t want that. I can’t wait to see the Rironi to Mau Summit highway begin. People from this region have suffered for years, especially during Christmas. Thanks to President Ruto’s efforts, we are getting a three-lane highway — and construction is set to start soon.”

Sakaja also challenged fellow leaders to tone down divisive rhetoric and prioritize the needs of the citizens they serve.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Two forms of mathematics to be taught in Senior Secondary Schools: KICD

He said mathematics specifically focuses on numbers and algebra as foundation to the course in developing numerical and algebraic thinking.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KENAFRIC denies grabbing Baba Dogo community land

The company said it is the lawful and registered owner of the property, officially designated as Land Reference Number 336/109.

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘You listen, you laugh, you guide,’ Rachel’s Fathers’ day message to President Ruto

Thank you for being our rock, our inspiration, and the heart of our family - Rachel Ruto

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto describes fathers as ‘silent heroes’ in Fathers’ Day tribute

The president praised fathers for their role in instilling discipline and guiding children through life, noting that their presence is a source of both...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF team dispatched to Kwale to investigate military plane crash

In a statement, the Kenya Air Force stated that the site has since been secured as teams comb through the wreckage for flight data...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges politicians not to use Albert Ojwang’s death for personal gains

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 15 – Politicians in the country have been warned against using the untimely death of blogger Albert Ojwang in a police...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Justice for Ojwang, But No Room for Violence or Destruction of Property

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has strongly condemned the recent destruction of property during protests in Nairobi, urging Kenyans to...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Super Petrol increases by Sh2.69 per litre in latest EPRA review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Super Petrol price has increased by Sh2.69 per litre in the latest pump price review by the Energy and...

20 hours ago