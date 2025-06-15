Sakaja urges police to arrest vandals masquerading as protestors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has issued a firm call for the arrest of individuals caught vandalizing public and private property during recent protests in the city, emphasizing that destruction will not be tolerated under the guise of civic expression.

Speaking at Friends Comprehensive School in Kivaywa, Kakamega County, where he attended a Interdenominational prayer service.Sakaja addressed growing concerns over violent elements infiltrating otherwise peaceful demonstrations in Nairobi.

“Let me speak directly to our youth in Nairobi: please don’t allow yourselves to be used. Demonstrating for your rights is protected under the law, but destroying property is a crime and will not be allowed,” Sakaja said.

The Governor revealed that some perpetrators had already been captured on CCTV footage and urged law enforcement to act decisively.

“CCTV footage clearly shows some of those involved. I urge the police to arrest them. This is no longer about demonstrating — this is criminal activity. Our Victorian lights and dustbins were destroyed. Shop owners open their doors in the morning only to have their businesses attacked. That is a criminal act, and it will be treated as such,” he stated.

Sakaja reaffirmed that peaceful demonstrators would be protected, but warned that the city would no longer tolerate those using protests as a cover for violence and looting.

The Governor also addressed the tragic killing of media team member Albert Ojwang, who died under unclear circumstances during a protest in Nairobi.

“Albert Ojwang was a friend and worked with my media team. What we want is justice not vengeance. CCTV footage from Mbagathi Hospital confirms he was already dead on arrival. Your Excellency President Ruto, thank you for ordering an investigation. Let the responsible officers do their part. There must be justice for his family. No sacred cows,” Sakaja said.

His comments come amid mounting public pressure for accountability following both the unrest in the city and Ojwang’s death. President William Ruto earlier this week called for a full investigation into the matter.

Governor Sakaja reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting lives, property, and democratic rights — but warned that lawbreakers would face consequences.

“We will not allow the destruction of a city built with sacrifice. Justice must prevail — for Ojwang and for the people of Nairobi,” he concluded.

Further, Sakaja called on Kenyans and national leaders to put aside political divisions and focus on unity and development, warning that those who isolate themselves from meaningful dialogue risk being left behind in the country’s progress.

He urged citizens and leaders alike to rally behind President William Ruto’s development agenda, particularly highlighting the transformative Rironi–Mau Summit highway project.

“Let’s unite and be at the negotiating table of development,” Sakaja said. “Remember — if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. We don’t want that. I can’t wait to see the Rironi to Mau Summit highway begin. People from this region have suffered for years, especially during Christmas. Thanks to President Ruto’s efforts, we are getting a three-lane highway — and construction is set to start soon.”

Sakaja also challenged fellow leaders to tone down divisive rhetoric and prioritize the needs of the citizens they serve.