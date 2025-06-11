Sakaja Pledges Full Support to Albert Ojwang’s Family, Calls For Justice

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Tuesday met with the family of the late Albert Ojwang, a social media influencer who had worked closely with his media team and served as one of his top digital advocates.

The emotional meeting at City Hall brought together Ojwang’s parents, his widow, and their two-year-old son, George Miles. Governor Sakaja expressed his deep sorrow over the loss and pledged full support to the grieving family.

“I have known Albert for a long time. If you go through his Facebook and Twitter, you will see he was a personal influencer,” said Sakaja. “We will walk with his family on this journey. We will take care of the burial expenses, educate his son George Miles, and clear the remaining college fees for his widow, who is studying community health.”

The Governor added that plans are underway to channel funds contributed by well-wishers to a Money Market Fund, as proposed by the family, to secure the child’s future. “I am happy that Kenyans have come together to support the family through a Paybill. The family has asked that these contributions be invested wisely, rather than spent entirely on the burial event,” Sakaja noted.

Sakaja also committed to providing employment for Ojwang’s widow upon her graduation. “Once she completes her training as a health worker—she’s currently in her final semester—we will ensure she gets a job in the county,” he said.

In an additional show of solidarity, the Governor announced plans to purchase land in Homa Bay and construct rental units for Ojwang’s parents to support their livelihood. “We want justice for Albert—true justice. This little boy, George, is too young to understand what has happened, and yet he’ll grow up without a father. We cannot continue this way as a country,” he added.

Albert Ojwang was arrested last Friday in Homa Bay County over alleged “false publication” and was transported more than 350 kilometres to Nairobi, where he was booked at Central Police Station on Saturday. He was later found unconscious in his cell. Police initially claimed he had self-inflicted injuries.

However, a post-mortem conducted by a team of five pathologists revealed otherwise. Dr. Bernard Midia, who led the autopsy, said Ojwang died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries, ruling out suicide.

“If Mr. Ojwang had hit himself on the wall, we would expect to see frontal bleeding,” Dr. Midia explained during a press briefing. “Instead, we found bleeding on the face, sides, and back of the head—consistent with external assault, not self-inflicted harm.”

Ojwang’s death has sparked national outrage and renewed calls for police accountability and reform, especially amid growing concerns over the treatment of critics and digital activists.